Uganda: Gomba Farmers Adopt M-Cash System to Access Subsidised Inputs Under Climate Smart Agriculture

The Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries has intensified efforts to support farmers under the Climate Smart Agriculture programme by easing access to essential farm inputs, including fertilizers, pesticides, and livestock drugs.

Through the new M-Cash digital platform, farmers can now apply for these inputs by contributing only 20% of the total cost, with the Government covering the remaining 80%.

Gomba District, among several districts in Buganda benefiting from the programme, is seeing farmers adopt modern agricultural practices designed to improve productivity, crop quality, and profitability.

Under the initiative, farmers and livestock keepers receive training in irrigation farming, intensive agriculture, value addition, and digital agricultural management systems, promoting sustainable and modernized farming.

Farmers in Gomba were officially introduced to the M-Cash system, which operates through organized farmer groups at village level and primarily targets farmers who own smartphones.

Eligible inputs include fertilizers, crop protection chemicals, veterinary drugs, and other essential supplies. Currently, support is limited to one acre per farmer.

Sharon Namboowa, an official from the Gomba District Agriculture Department, said the system reduces transport costs and ensures access to verified inputs.

"Previously, farmers in remote areas had to travel long distances to access farm inputs, spending money on transport and sometimes purchasing fake products from unverified dealers. Under this system, Government has partnered with certified suppliers to ensure farmers receive genuine inputs quickly and affordably," she explained.

She added that the 80% Government subsidy lowers the financial burden for farmers.

"M-Cash is a digital payment system that allows farmers to pay via mobile phone or bank. Many farmers are still learning how it works, but training continues because this is the only channel for accessing subsidized inputs. For example, if a farmer needs inputs worth Shs 1 million, Government covers Shs 800,000, and the farmer pays Shs 200,000," she said.

Farmers welcomed the initiative but requested that coverage be expanded beyond one acre.

"We appreciate Government and the Ministry of Agriculture for this programme. Covering 80% is a big boost, and the training has been helpful," some farmers said.

However, they noted that many cultivate larger areas and urged Government to extend support proportionally.

"Many of us own five, seven, or even ten acres of coffee. Limiting support to only one acre does not fully meet our needs. We appeal to Government to increase the acreage covered under the 80% subsidy depending on the size of one's farm," they added.

The M-Cash system represents a new intervention under the Climate Smart Agriculture programme, strengthening financial inclusion in agriculture while promoting increased productivity through digital solutions.