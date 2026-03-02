Uganda: Man Arrested in Kaabong for Buying Gun in South Sudan for Cattle Raids

1 March 2026
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Richard Oyel

Authorities in Kaabong District have arrested a man accused of purchasing an illegal firearm from South Sudan and using it to raid cattle and terrorize local communities.

The suspect, Ongoya Lokure, a resident of Kaabong, was apprehended from his hideout in Morukori Parish, Lotim Sub-county during a joint operation involving the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) and the Anti-Stock Theft Unit (ASTU) of the Police.

Security officials say Lokure allegedly acquired the gun in July 2025 and had been using it to raid cattle and attack residents.

In an intelligence-led cordon and search operation, Lokure led officers to his residence, where a submachine gun with registration number K89 and three rounds of ammunition were recovered.

Karamoja Regional Police Spokesperson IP Mike Longole confirmed the arrest, noting that investigations are ongoing.

"Disarmament efforts in the region are continuing. We call upon residents to cooperate with security agencies by providing information about individuals using illegal firearms to terrorize communities," Longole said.

Security agencies have stepped up operations aimed at eliminating illegal guns, which have long fueled cattle rustling and insecurity across parts of Karamoja.

