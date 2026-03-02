Zimbabwe: Maswanhise's Brace Helps Motherwell Win 2-0 Against Dundee

Warriors forward Tawanda Maswanhise scored two important goals which earned Motherwell FC a 2-0 win against Dundee in the Scotish topflight league Saturday.

The Zimbabwean international scored a goal in each half to earn his side the much-needed three points.

Maswanhise's first goal came in the 37th minute, before scoring two minutes into the second half to seal victory.

Saturday's brace took Maswanhise' tally in the league to 16 goals, putting himself on top of the top goalscorers' chart, as he is now two goals ahead of Celtic's B Nygren.

"We are happy with the clean sheet we kept and of cause two goals that came from Tawanda. For us it was an important win and we keep on pushing.

"Tawanda has been a key player for us, and he is giving us good goals this season but obviously it's not him only but a lot more players also in the team," said Motherwell FC coach Jons Berthel Askou.

Motherwell currently seats on fourth position on the log with 53 points, a new record in the club's history.