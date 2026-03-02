South Africa: Gauteng Makes Progress in Fight Against TB

As South Africa observes TB Awareness Month, the Gauteng Department of Health (GDoH) has reported sustained progress in the fight against tuberculosis, particularly in reducing mortality, improving treatment outcomes and maintaining strong case detection.

In the first three quarters (Q1 - Q3) of the current 2025/26 financial year, the GDoH made notable progress in diagnosing and treating TB.

South Africa observes TB Awareness Month from 01-31 March 2026.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

In a statement on Sunday, the provincial department said case-finding rates remained consistently high, with 95% of cases detected in Q1 (6655 of 6842 cases), 96% in Q2 (7481 of 7757 cases) and 95% in Q3 (6664 of 7020 cases).

"These results reflect the impact of intensive community-based screening and outreach programmes targeting townships, informal settlements and hostels. The department also focused on high-risk groups, including people living with HIV, ex-mine workers and sex workers."

The GDoH exceeded treatment initiation targets, with over 20000 patients aged five years and older starting TB treatment in Q3, while 643 children under five began treatment.

"These successes were achieved through prompt monitoring of lost follow-ups, high testing rates, increased case finding and the implementation of the SMS strategy by the National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS)," said the department.

Treatment outcomes also showed positive trends with the department having reached a 71% treatment success rate for Rifampicin-Resistant/Multidrug-Resistant TB (RR/MDR-TB), driven by high retention in care and consistent mentorship for TB clinicians.

Mortality data also demonstrates measurable progress in saving lives. During Q1 and Q2, Gauteng recorded a total of 1131 TB-related deaths, highlighting the importance of early detection and treatment adherence.

Mortality audits indicate that late presentation at health facilities remains the primary contributor to TB fatalities, underscoring the need for continued vigilance and community engagement.

The department said these achievements are in line with the National END TB Campaign, which aims to screen five million people and improve TB case-finding, diagnosis and linkage to care.

"Gauteng also collaborates with key stakeholders, including private healthcare providers, mines, social development agencies and traditional and faith-based leaders, to expand access to testing and support adherence to treatment."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Tuberculosis By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The partnerships have enhanced outreach, especially in high-risk communities andimproved overall TB service delivery.

The department called on residents to take proactive action during TB Awareness Month.

Anyone experiencing persistent cough, fever, night sweats, or unexplained weight loss should seek testing immediately.

Residents are urged to complete the full course of treatment, which is critical to curing TB and preventing drug resistance.

"Every life saved and every patient successfully treated demonstrates the impact of sustained effort and targeted interventions. We encourage residents to seek care early at their nearest clinics and to support family, friends and neighbours to complete treatment.

"TB is curable when treatedearly and together, we can reduce transmission and safeguard community health," Gauteng MEC for Health and Wellness, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko said.