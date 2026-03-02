Namibia: Namcor Appoints New Acting Managing Director Ndafyaalako

1 March 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The National Petroleum Corporation (Namcor) board of directors has appointed a new interim managing director, Mtundeni Ndafyaalako, from 1 March.

The appointment is pending the ongoing recruitment of a substantive managing director.

Ndafyaalako's appointment follows the conclusion of former deputy finance minister Maureen Hinda-Mbuende's tenure as interim managing director, which ended on Saturday.

She led Namcor for six months.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The company announced this in a statement issued on Sunday.

"Ndafyaalako joined Namcor in 2018 as a geoscientist and has steadily progressed through the ranks to manager of new ventures before assuming his current substantive position as executive for upstream development and production. With nearly two decades of experience in the oil and gas sector, both locally and internationally, he brings extensive technical expertise, industry knowledge, and a strong leadership track record to his new role," the statement reads.

The board expresses confidence in Ndafyaalako's experience and leadership, adding it will ensure continuity as Namcor continues to deliver on its mandate.

Ndafyaalako holds multiple bachelor's and master's degrees in business administration, accounting and finance, petroleum exploration, and petroleum geology, among others.

The corporation commends Hinda-Mbuende for her leadership and contribution to advancing Namcor's strategic objectives and operational priorities.

"The Namcor board of directors and staff extend their gratitude to Ms Hinda-Mbuende for her commitment and service to the corporation and wish her well in her future endeavours," the statement reads.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.