Namibia: Namcor Appoints New Acting Managing Director Ndafyaalako

The National Petroleum Corporation (Namcor) board of directors has appointed a new interim managing director, Mtundeni Ndafyaalako, from 1 March.

The appointment is pending the ongoing recruitment of a substantive managing director.

Ndafyaalako's appointment follows the conclusion of former deputy finance minister Maureen Hinda-Mbuende's tenure as interim managing director, which ended on Saturday.

She led Namcor for six months.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The company announced this in a statement issued on Sunday.

"Ndafyaalako joined Namcor in 2018 as a geoscientist and has steadily progressed through the ranks to manager of new ventures before assuming his current substantive position as executive for upstream development and production. With nearly two decades of experience in the oil and gas sector, both locally and internationally, he brings extensive technical expertise, industry knowledge, and a strong leadership track record to his new role," the statement reads.

The board expresses confidence in Ndafyaalako's experience and leadership, adding it will ensure continuity as Namcor continues to deliver on its mandate.

Ndafyaalako holds multiple bachelor's and master's degrees in business administration, accounting and finance, petroleum exploration, and petroleum geology, among others.

The corporation commends Hinda-Mbuende for her leadership and contribution to advancing Namcor's strategic objectives and operational priorities.

"The Namcor board of directors and staff extend their gratitude to Ms Hinda-Mbuende for her commitment and service to the corporation and wish her well in her future endeavours," the statement reads.