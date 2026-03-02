Sudan: Preparations for the 2026 Sudanese Secondary School Certificate Examinations Announced Completed

1 March 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

The Higher Committee for the 2026 Sudanese Secondary School Certificate Examinations has announced that all preparations for the nationwide examinations have been fully completed.

The examinations are scheduled to be held inside and outside Sudan on April 13, 2026.

According to the Media Office of the Emergency Operations Room for the Sudanese Certificate Examinations, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education and National Orientation and Member of the Higher Committee Ahmed Khalifa directed the swift submission of candidate lists for students sitting the examinations.

The Committee further confirmed that alternative examinations for refugee students will take place from May 11 to May 21, 2026.

The Media Office also issued guidance to students, urging them to verify their examination seat numbers, carry valid identification documents, bring the required stationery, adhere strictly to examination schedules, and refrain from bringing electronic devices into examination halls.

