Sudan: TSC President Holds Telephone Call With Emir of Qatar, Inquires About Situation

1 March 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

- President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan held a telephone call today with Emir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

During the call, the TSC President inquired about the situation in Qatar in light of the blatant Iranian attacks against the country.

Al-Burhan announced Sudan's government and people's full solidarity with the sisterly State of Qatar in the face of Iranian aggression. He reaffirmed the Sudanese Government's unwavering support for Qatar in confronting this heinous assault.

The TSC President further affirmed Qatar's legitimate right to defend its security, its people, and its sovereignty over its territory. He also expressed his wishes for continued security, peace, and stability for the Qatari people.

