Sudan: Acting Wali of Al-Gezira State Meets Delegation of the Turkish Red Crescent

- Acting Wali of Al-Gezira State Mortada Ismail Al-Bielee affirmed that the concerted efforts of official institutions, community actors, and humanitarian organizations have contributed significantly to normalizing life across the state.

During a meeting held at his office this morning with a delegation of the Turkish Red Crescent visiting the state, headed by Jasur Oglu, the Acting Wali commended the substantial role played by humanitarian organizations in complementing the State Government's efforts to deliver essential services. He welcomed the visiting delegation and pledged to mobilize all available resources to facilitate the achievement of the visit's objectives.

For his part, the representative of the Turkish Red Crescent announced that the organization's Ramadan programme in Sudan includes the distribution of 27,500 food baskets and 2,800 Eid clothing sets across all states.

Meanwhile, Head of the Sudanese Red Crescent Society in the state, Samir Osman Mohammed Noor, confirmed the completion of the distribution of 504 food baskets in Al-Hassahessa locality and 350 baskets in Al-Managil locality. He added that the coming period will witness the arrival of additional food baskets for the remaining localities, in addition to the implementation of Iftar programmes for fasting persons during the holy month of Ramadan.