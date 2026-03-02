Ethiopia: PM Abiy Hosts Iftar Dinner in Honor of Impoverished Community Members Observing Ramadan

Addis Ababa — -- Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Saturday hosted an annual Iftar dinner for underprivileged members of society observing the holy month of Ramadan.

The Prime Minister welcomed guests in a gathering marked by compassion, solidarity, and community spirit.

The event brought together individuals from vulnerable backgrounds to share in the traditional evening meal that ends the daily Ramadan fast.

"On the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan, we hosted members of the less fortunate in our society for the annual Iftar dinner. Tonight's fast was broken with a spirit of compassion, unity, and community," Premier Abiy said in a message shared on his social media channels.

The annual Iftar gathering is part of ongoing efforts to support and stand in solidarity with disadvantaged communities during Ramadan, a sacred month observed by Muslims worldwide through fasting, prayer, and acts of charity.