Namibia: Two Women Reported Raped Over Weekend

1 March 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Two cases of alleged rape were recorded on Friday, according to police spokesperson deputy commissioner Kauna Shikwambi.

The cases are recorded in a weekend crime report released by the police.

A 26-year-old male suspect is alleged to have raped a 22-year-old woman at Okakango location at Okakarara on Friday.

"It is alleged that the suspect dragged the victim whilst threatening to kill her from a bar until his home in Okakango, locked her in the house and raped her," Shikwambi reported.

The suspect has been arrested.

The second case of alleged rape occurred at Katima Mulilo, where the suspect is alleged to have pulled the victim (22) into bushes along a tarred road and to have raped her.

"It is further alleged that the victim was rescued by one of her friends who showed up after hearing her scream and the suspect fled the scene," the police reported.

The suspect has not yet been arrested.

