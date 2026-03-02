Namibia: Police Report Two Suspected Suicides

1 March 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The Namibian Police have reported two suspected suicides over the weekend.

Police spokesperson deputy commissioner Kauna Shikwambi said in a weekend crime report that no foul play is suspected and investigations are ongoing.

One alleged case of suicide occurred in the Goreangab area of Windhoek on Friday morning. The police report names the deceased as Israel Mwashekele (42).

At Okatope, a village in the Ohangwena region, the body of Nghilifaveli Nghidipomwene Ngube (23) was discovered at around 12h00 on Saturday.

"No foul play is suspected. No suicide note was found," Shikwambi said.

Shikwambi said the next of kin of Mwashekele and Ngube have been informed.

