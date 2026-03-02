Namibia: Three People Killed By Lightning Over Weekend

1 March 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

A 13-year-old boy is one of three people who died over the weekend after allegedly being struck by lightning.

Police spokesperson deputy commissioner Kauna Shikwambi said in a weekend crime report that Joseph Kandjila (13) was found under a tree at Oshiki shaHaihonya, a village in the Okongo area of the Ohangwena region, on Friday.

"It is suspected the deceased was struck by lightning. No foul play is suspected," Shikwambi said.

A second person, Marando Bernhard Dikoro (56), was allegedly struck by lightning under a tree at Divundu in the Kavango East region on Friday.

A cattle herder was the third person allegedly killed by lightning. The incident occurred at 14h00 on Saturday at Ntara, a village in the Kavango West region.

"It is alleged that Rarufa Munango, an adult male, died instantly after he was struck by lightning while looking after cattle with other people," the police reported.

