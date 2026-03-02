Namibia: IPC Raises Concerns About Railway Infrastructure After Rovos Train Derailment

The Independent Patriots for Change (IPC) has raised alarm over the condition of Namibia's railway infrastructure after a luxury Rovos Rail passenger train derailed near Keetmanshoop on Sunday.

The derailment on the Seeheim-Holoog railway line near Keetmanshoop claimed two lives and left four people injured.

In a statement issued by the IPC's shadow minister of works and transport, Nelson Kalangula, on Sunday, the party said the accident exposes "urgent and serious questions" about rail safety, infrastructure maintenance and executive accountability.

"This incident raises urgent and serious questions about the condition of Namibia's rail infrastructure, inspection compliance, maintenance oversight and executive accountability within TransNamib and the relevant authorities responsible for rail safety," Kalangula said.

He stressed that rail transport is inherently high-risk and requires strict adherence to safety standards.

"Rail transport is a high-risk sector that demands strict adherence to safety standards and continuous infrastructure inspection. Where lives are lost, transparency and accountability must follow," he said.

The IPC also referenced a motion tabled in parliament last week, calling for the establishment of a rail accident investigation section within the Ministry of Works and Transport, saying the latest accident underscores the urgency of a debate on that topic.

"I call for an immediate and transparent investigation into the cause of the derailment; full disclosure of the inspection and safety certification status of the affected railway line, and clear communication to the public regarding corrective measures being implemented to prevent further incidents," Kalangula said.

He said the tragedy should serve as a catalyst for strengthening rail safety oversight and restoring public confidence in Namibia's rail system.