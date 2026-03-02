Congo-Kinshasa: M23 Confirms Death of Lt Col Willy Ngoma

The March 23 Movement (M23) has confirmed the death of Lieutenant Colonel Willy Ngoma, a commander and military spokesperson in its armed wing.

In a February 28, 2026 statement, M23 spokesperson Lawrence Kanyuka said Ngoma was killed on February 24 during what it described as drone strikes targeting its positions.

The group accused the government in Kinshasa of violating an existing ceasefire and "imposing total war," claims that the Congolese government has not immediately responded to publicly.

Ngoma was regarded as one of the prominent military figures within M23, which has been active in North Kivu and parts of South Kivu amid renewed clashes with government forces and allied militias.

The rebel movement said the strikes also caused civilian casualties in several densely populated areas, listing multiple localities across the two provinces.

The statement said M23 remained committed to the peace process despite what it termed repeated ceasefire violations. It added that the group would continue to defend territories under its control.

Fighting between M23 and Congolese government forces has escalated in recent weeks, raising concerns among regional mediators and international observers about the stability of eastern DR Congo and the broader Great Lakes region.

The Congolese government has previously accused M23 of destabilizing the region, while the rebel group says it is defending local communities.