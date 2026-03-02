Ethiopia: PM Abiy's Visit to Azerbaijan Catalyzes Long-Term Strategic Cooperation - FM Gedion

Addis Ababa — The recent official working visit of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and his high-level delegation to Azerbaijan marks a decisive step in cementing the enduring and multifaceted partnership between the two nations, according to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gedion Timotheos.

In a detailed briefing following the diplomatic mission, the Foreign Minister highlighted that the bilateral relationship between Ethiopia and Azerbaijan has witnessed significant upward momentum and an expanding scope of cooperation over the past few years.

Minister Gedion emphasized that the Prime Minister's visit at the leadership level, complemented by the signing of several key agreements across diverse sectors, is instrumental in ensuring that the Ethio-Azerbaijan ties remain comprehensive and sustainable.

He noted that the two countries have reached a mutual understanding to forge partnerships in several new and emerging fields.

Acknowledging Azerbaijan's successful hosting of the 29th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP29), the Foreign Minister remarked on Baku's profound expertise in organizing high-stakes international forums.

He stated that Azerbaijan has demonstrated a strong commitment and enthusiasm to share this experience and collaborate closely with Ethiopia.

Furthermore, Minister Gedion revealed that Azerbaijan views Ethiopia as a strategic gateway to the African continent.

Baku has expressed a keen interest in utilizing Ethiopia's unique geopolitical position to expand its investment footprint and trade reach across the region.

Consequently, both nations have agreed to intensify their cooperation in trade and investment frameworks.

The Foreign Minister also pointed out that Ethiopia stands to gain significant insights from Azerbaijan's success in digitizing public services.

Azerbaijan's effective integration of technology into governance offers a valuable model for Ethiopia as it continues its own digital transformation journey.

Describing the overall visit as highly productive, the Foreign Minister concluded that the mission has laid a solid foundation for future cooperation, creating a conducive environment for mutual growth and regional integration.