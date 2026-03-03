South Africa: Phillipi East Massacre - Second Suspect Appears in Court

A third suspect is still at large

A second suspect in the January massacre of nine people in Phillipi East appeared in the Athlone Magistrate's Court before Magistrate Keith le Keur on Monday.

He wore a blue construction worker's top and dirty jeans and looked dishevelled.

The state alleges that 20-year-old Nkcubeko Libala was one of the gunmen who entered a shebeen in Marikana informal settlement in the early hours of 17 January, robbed patrons of cellphones and cash, and then opened fire on the owner and the customers.

Libala was arrested at his home in Lower Crossroads on 20 February. He faces nine counts of murder. Bail is being opposed due to the seriousness of the crime, although Libala has no previous convictions.

Libala initially told the court that he would represent himself. However, after Le Keur informed him that LegalAid was available at no cost, he opted for legal representation.

Meanwhile, Bheki Manxiwa, 19, was arrested a week after the shooting, and also faces charges in connection with the attack.

A third suspect is still at large, SAPS spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg confirmed on Monday.

Earlier this month, SAPS issued a statement asking the public to assist in finding one Lonwabo Dyasi.

Libala is expected to return to court on 12 March to apply for bail.

Manxiwa, having abandoned his bail application, is due back in court on 16 April.