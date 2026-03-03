Zimbabwe: ZCTU Pleads With Parliament, Rights Commission As Torture Cases Over Constitutional Amendments Escalate

3 March 2026
New Zimbabwe (London)

The Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) has pleaded for the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC) and Parliament's intervention in the wake of rising cases of abductions and torture in recent weeks.

Recent reports indicate a surge in political violence following the gazetting of Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3. The bill proposes extending presidential and legislative terms from five to seven years and shifting to a parliamentary election system for the presidency.

Over the weekend, masked armed men, allegedly accompanied by police details, stormed the offices of the National Constitutional Assembly (NCA) and assaulted the party's leader, Professor Lovemore Madhuku and several members for opposing the Constitutional Amendments.

One Lazarus Chacha, a member of Defend the Constitution Platform (DCP) was allegedly targeted in Gokwe and forced into hiding following a "witch hunt" against those opposing the bill. Earlier, on February 17, an unidentified Constitutional Defenders Forum (CDF) member was reportedly abducted and severely tortured before being dumped at a police station.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

CDF leader, Tendai Biti's offices were surrounded by police officers, among a record of other spates of violent reports.

In a statement Monday, ZCTU Secretary General, Tirivanhu Marimo pleaded for Parliament's and ZHRC's urgent intervention, expressing deep concerns over the recent torture and abduction of Professor Madhuku and otherNCA members by alleged state security agents.

"The actions by alleged security officers are in direct and brazen violation of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, which is the supreme law of the land. The Constitution of Zimbabwe guarantees respect, protect, promote and fulfil the rights and freedoms set out in the Declaration of Rights," said Marimo.

He reminded the government that such occurrences led to a visit to Zimbabwe by the International Labour Organisation (ILO) Commission of Inquiry in 2009 concerning violations of freedom of association in Zimbabwe.

"It is deeply disturbing that similar patterns appear several times during the current dispensation and they keep on emerging. Zimbabwe cannot plausibly claim reform while reverting to methods that were internationally condemned.

"Finally, the ZCTU urges Parliament and the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission to exercise oversight functions and protect citizens from torture," added Marimo.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.