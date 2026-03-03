Zimbabwe: ZCTU Pleads With Parliament, Rights Commission As Torture Cases Over Constitutional Amendments Escalate

The Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) has pleaded for the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC) and Parliament's intervention in the wake of rising cases of abductions and torture in recent weeks.

Recent reports indicate a surge in political violence following the gazetting of Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3. The bill proposes extending presidential and legislative terms from five to seven years and shifting to a parliamentary election system for the presidency.

Over the weekend, masked armed men, allegedly accompanied by police details, stormed the offices of the National Constitutional Assembly (NCA) and assaulted the party's leader, Professor Lovemore Madhuku and several members for opposing the Constitutional Amendments.

One Lazarus Chacha, a member of Defend the Constitution Platform (DCP) was allegedly targeted in Gokwe and forced into hiding following a "witch hunt" against those opposing the bill. Earlier, on February 17, an unidentified Constitutional Defenders Forum (CDF) member was reportedly abducted and severely tortured before being dumped at a police station.

CDF leader, Tendai Biti's offices were surrounded by police officers, among a record of other spates of violent reports.

In a statement Monday, ZCTU Secretary General, Tirivanhu Marimo pleaded for Parliament's and ZHRC's urgent intervention, expressing deep concerns over the recent torture and abduction of Professor Madhuku and otherNCA members by alleged state security agents.

"The actions by alleged security officers are in direct and brazen violation of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, which is the supreme law of the land. The Constitution of Zimbabwe guarantees respect, protect, promote and fulfil the rights and freedoms set out in the Declaration of Rights," said Marimo.

He reminded the government that such occurrences led to a visit to Zimbabwe by the International Labour Organisation (ILO) Commission of Inquiry in 2009 concerning violations of freedom of association in Zimbabwe.

"It is deeply disturbing that similar patterns appear several times during the current dispensation and they keep on emerging. Zimbabwe cannot plausibly claim reform while reverting to methods that were internationally condemned.

"Finally, the ZCTU urges Parliament and the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission to exercise oversight functions and protect citizens from torture," added Marimo.