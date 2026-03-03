Africa: Truecaller Rolls Out Advertising Services in Kenya, South Africa

Nairobi — Global communications platform Truecaller has introduced advertising services in Kenya and South Africa as it expands its footprint across Africa.

Under the new arrangement, 365 Digital has been appointed the exclusive reseller of Truecaller Ads inventory in both markets.

The partnership will allow brands and agencies to access premium, data-driven advertising solutions through Truecaller's mobile platform.

The company said the move will enable advertisers to combine Truecaller's platform intelligence and audience insights with local market expertise provided by 365 Digital.

"South Africa and Kenya are strategically important to Truecaller's long-term growth in Africa," said Hemant Arora, Vice President and Global Head of Truecaller Ads Business.

He added that brands partnering directly with Truecaller benefit from the platform's scale, trusted user base and tailored advertising solutions designed to meet marketing and business objectives.

365 Digital will oversee local sales and advertiser engagement, giving brands access to high-impact, mobile-first ad placements designed to drive measurable results.

Julian Jordaan, CEO of 365 Digital, said the partnership presents an opportunity for brands to build trust and connect more meaningfully with consumers.