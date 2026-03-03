Mozambique: Chapo Announces Action Against Corruption

2 March 2026
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Mozambican President Daniel Chapo announced in Maputo on Monday that the ruling Frelimo Party will step up its offensive against corruption inside the Party and in wider Mozambican society.

Speaking in his capacity as President of Frelimo at a meeting of the secretariats of the social organisations affiliated to Frelimo, Chapo said the Party will focus its attentions on the fight against tribalism and regionalism.

Cited by Radio Mozambique, Chapo said the purpose of this offensive is to allow the country to remain free of these evils, while seeking to accelerate development for attaining economic independence.

He also challenged Frelimo' social organisations to step up actions of solidarity with the victims of the recent floods in the south and centre of the country, so as to pave the way for post-flood recovery.

