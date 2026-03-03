Zimbabwe: Lawyers' Body Condemns 'Violent Assault' On Prof. Madhuku

Zimbabwe's legal profession has condemned the violent assault of constitutional lawyer and academic Lovemore Madhuku describing the attack as a threat to democratic freedoms and the rule of law.

In a statement, the Law Society of Zimbabwe (LSZ) said it had learnt "with grave concern" of the assault on Professor Madhuku and several members of the National Constitutional Assembly (NCA) on 1 March 2026.

According to the lawyers' body, armed men allegedly attacked and injured Madhuku and his colleagues at the NCA headquarters in Harare, forcing them to seek medical treatment.

"Professor Lovemore Madhuku is a senior member of the legal profession in Zimbabwe, an academic of note and a citizen of the country who stands to enjoy human rights as enshrined in our laws," the LSZ said.

The incident comes amid growing national debate over proposed constitutional amendments which was recently approved by Cabinet and gazetted in Parliament.

The LSZ said Madhuku was representing litigants challenging the proposed constitutional changes before the Constitutional Court of Zimbabwe.

It is understood the NCA had convened a meeting to deliberate on its response to the proposed amendments when the alleged assault occurred.

"In a democratic dispensation, divergent views are expected and citizens are constitutionally guaranteed freedoms such as peaceful assembly and association as well as free expression," the LSZ said.

The legal body stressed that public consultation processes must allow citizens to freely debate, support or oppose legislative changes without fear of violence or intimidation.

The statement follows the gazetting of proposed constitutional amendments which triggered a 90-day consultation period allowing public participation.

While investigations into the attack were not immediately detailed, the LSZ warned that violence against citizens engaging in lawful constitutional processes undermines democratic governance.

The organisation called for respect for constitutional rights and the protection of individuals participating in national dialogue.

The incident has raised fresh concerns among legal and civil society groups about the safety of activists and professionals involved in constitutional advocacy in the country..