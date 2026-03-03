South Africa: Government Welcomes Arrest of Officials Involved in R1 Million Fraud Case

Government has welcomed the arrest of three senior officials from the Department of Health in connection with an ongoing investigation into allegations of theft and fraud involving a tender worth more than R1 million.

"The fight against corruption remains an apex priority for government as part of its commitment to building a safer, ethical and corruption-free South Africa," the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) said on Monday.

It's alleged that in 2023, more than R1 million was unduly awarded to a service provider in contravention of the Public Finance Management Act.

The three - aged 67, 46, and 55 - were arrested by members of the Hawks' National Serious Corruption Investigation unit.

They will soon appear in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court following an in-depth investigation launched in April 2024.

The company of one of the suspects is also charged as the fifth juristic person, as the monies were paid to the company.

The fourth suspect, the service provider, and her company are yet to be arrested.

As the matter is under active investigation by the Hawks, no further details can be disclosed at this stage.

"[The arrests] aligns with the 2026 State of the Nation Address by President Cyril Ramaphosa in which he underscored the need to intensify efforts against organised crime and systemic corruption, identifying these as critical threats to democracy and economic stability.

"Government further emphasises that all individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law and urges the public to allow the investigative and judicial processes to proceed without interference," the GCIS said.

Members of the public are urged to report corruption and fraud anonymously via the National Anti-Corruption Hotline: 0800 701 701 (toll free number) or email: integrity@publicservicecorruptionhotline.org.za.