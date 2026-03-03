Ethiopia: Diplomats Affirm Ethiopia's Sea Access Quest Legitimate Economic Priority

Addis Ababa — Diplomats from Norway and Bangladesh have emphasized that Ethiopia's pursuit of sea access is a legitimate and essential step toward the nation's economic progress.

Speaking exclusively to the ENA, the envoys highlighted the importance of cooperation and shared prosperity.

Their remarks align with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's stance that the pursuit of maritime access must follow a lawful, peaceful, and mutually beneficial path.

The ambassadors noted that their respective countries understand the strategic necessity of maritime access for a nation of Ethiopia's scale.

Norway's Ambassador, Stian Christensen, acknowledged Ethiopia's significant demographic weight and its expanding economy.

"This is a national priority. We certainly recognize the importance of sea access for such a large country," the Ambassador noted. He expressed his confidence that Ethiopia would find sustainable solutions, stating, "I'm confident that Ethiopia will find its way... through Djibouti and potentially through other avenues of accessing the sea."

Bangladesh's Ambassador, Air Vice Marshal Sitwat Nayeem, on his part underlined the critical link between maritime access and global commerce.

"Access to the sea is vital for any landlocked country because it is the most efficient gateway for trade and investment," he said. "In this perspective, it is a legitimate demand for Ethiopia. This must be solved through mutual agreement and a win-win approach."

It was previously reported that Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in address to the House of People's Representatives on February 3, 2026 clarified that Ethiopia and the Red Sea are "inseparable entities."

He reiterated that Ethiopia's regional ambitions are not rooted in militarism, but in a desire for equitable growth and long-term stability in the Horn of Africa.