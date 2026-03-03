Zimbabwe: NAMA Awards - Full List of Winners

The National Arts Merit Awards (NAMA) were held on Saturday night, with top creatives honoured at a glittering ceremony at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC).
Under the theme "Fearless Creativity", the ceremony was hosted by media personalities KVG and Phathisani Sibanda.
Jah Prayzah and Winky D emerged among the biggest winners of the night, each walking away with two awards.
Nijo the Slick Pastor was one of the standout winners, with his Outstanding Stand-Up Comedian award win met with loud cheers from the audience.
Plot Mhako, founder of Earground Media, received the Outstanding Arts Journalist award, a well-deserved recognition for his work, which exposed misgovernance at the Zimbabwe Music Rights Association (ZIMURA).
Nutty O walked away with the Outstanding Song trophy for his love anthem "Too Much.
Below is the full list of winners:
Music Awards
Outstanding Female Musician
- Nisha Ts
- Sharon Manyonganise Cherayi
- Shashl
Outstanding Male Musician
- Jah Prayzah
- Minister Michael Mahendere
- Freeman HKD
Outstanding Breakthrough Musician
- Atenda Chinx
- Junior Spragga
- Shone
Outstanding Music Group
- Joyful Praise
- The Redeemed Family
- VeRutendo
Outstanding Song
- 'Too Much' - Nutty O
- 'Ruzhowa' - Jah Prayzah
- 'Admire Kadembo' - Nisha Ts
Outstanding Album
- Ndini Mukudzeyi - Jah Prayzah
- The Notebook - Freeman HKD
- Gender iih (The Woman King) - Anisha Tashinga
- Shonhiwa - Nisha Ts
Outstanding Music Video
- 'Fake Love' - Winky D
- 'Kuno' - Jah Prayzah
- 'Nguva NdeyaMwari' - Dorcas Moyo
Visual Arts
Outstanding Female Visual Artist
- Sabina Mutsvati - Ndishonongoreiwo
- Amanda Shingirai Mushate - Chimoro neHukoshwa Part 1
- Shamila Aasha - Healing Alchemy
Outstanding Male Visual Artist
- Pardon Mapondera - Dotipaiwo Mwenje
- Confidence Zinyeka - Intimate conversation
- Tinotenda Chivhinge - Nonsense Hit Song
Outstanding Upcoming Visual Artist
- Tadiwanashe Joel Mafuta - Dismas
- Claire Munjoma - Shanduko
- Crystal Vimbainashe Beseni - Maps of everything
Outstanding Exhibition
- CHEUKA Harare Art Fair curated - Laura Ganda and Merilyn Mushakwe
- Ndishonongoreyiwo (Solo Exhibition) - Sabina Mutsvati, Curated by Fadzai Veronica Muchemwa
- Perfection is not always reality (Solo Exhibition) - Tinotenda Chivhinge, curated by Doris Kamupira
Theatre Awards
Outstanding Actor
- Cadrick Msongelwa as Squealer/StoryTeller/Mr. Jones in Zi Animal Farm
- Elroy Takunda Musiiwa as Benjamin/Storyteller One in Zi Animal Farm
- Ronald Sigeca as Prophet in These Humans are Sick
Outstanding Actress
- Thandolwenkosi Nkiwane as Multi-characters in Ipi Ntombi
- Chidochashe Joanne Tenga as Bope in Can We Talk?
- Tsungirirai Chenjerai as Snowball/Clover/Storyteller in Zi Animal Farm
Outstanding Theatrical Production
- In search of a king by Celebration Church
- Can we talk by Almasi Collaborative Arts
- Zi Animal farm by Savanna Trust
Outstanding Director
- Leonard Matsa - Can We Talk?
- Daniel Dueschle - In search of a king
- Sandra Braddock - Ipi Ntombi
Outstanding Playwright
- Tatenda Mutyambizi - These Humans Are Sick
- Batsirai Chigama - Can We Talk?
Literary Awards
Outstanding Fiction Book
- My Affair with Misfortune - Sipho Mpofu Published by Elane Publishing Consultancy
- Iluba lika ntunjambila - Polite Sibanda Published by Pre-dawn Publishers
- The Toppling - Cynthia Rumbidzai Marangwanda Published by Carnelian Heart Publishing Ltd
Outstanding Non-Fiction Book
- Gonan'ombe Retsika Namararamiro eChivanhu -by Morden Tavarwisa Published by Miamuty
- Kurasika MuAfurika - Rumbidzai Caroline Kahari Published by Essential Books Publishing Company
- The Essentials to Faithful Living - Michael H. Nyahwera Published by Beyond Today
Outstanding Children's Book
- Mukanyawashe's Big Adventure - Gerald Shorayi Published by Essential Books Publishing Company
- The adventures of Dafi and Rize - Wadzanai Tadhuvana by Kunda kids Publishers
- The old river woman - Shakemore Dirani Published by Essential Books Publishing Company
Outstanding First Published Work
- The Killer Pastor - Entourade Usayi Published by Soar Publishers
- Hanzi Huchi Hwenduri, Kubva Mukatikati - Ushehwedu Kufakurinani Published by Carnelian Heart Publishing Limited
- Zvamuri Ndaimbova Zvandiri Muchava - Josiah Muchada Published by Sahara Publishers
Film & Television Awards
Outstanding Actor
- Leroy Siyafa as James in God Sleeps on Sundays
- Calvin Madula as Stan "SK" Khumalo in High School Diaries
- Charles Kamara as Mike in Nhai Maiguru
Outstanding Actress
- Charity Dlodlo as Maria in Forget Me Not
- Wizzy Mangoma as Chirongoma in God Sleeps on Sundays
- Natasha Dlamini as Beauty in Totem
Outstanding Screen Production (Television)
- Magweja - Dexter Fundire
- High School Diaries - John Mabuyane
- Love Across the Ocean - Willy Makumire Lilly
Outstanding Screen Production (Short Film)
- God Sleeps on Sundays - Naishe Nyamubaya
- A Future Untold - Prosper Kunyetu
- Totem - Nicole Panashe Dzenga
Outstanding Screen Production (Full Length)
- Dilemma - Joe Njagu
- Loved Out - Tendai Nyeke
- Mwana Wangu - Nakai Beauty Tsuro
Dance Awards
Outstanding Dance Group/Production
- Diamond Girls in Unseen Stars
- Salt 'n' Light Dance Company in Still Salty
- MnM Dance Factory in African Sunrise
Outstanding Female Dancer
- Celine Madziva in Celine's work
- Mandisa Maseko aka Storm zw in The Crown Project
- Lisa Tanaka Magwenzi aka Lissa Tanaka in Lissa Tanaka
Outstanding Male Dancer
- Prince Mbisa aka Amazing Prince in The Rise of Amazing Prince
- Lawrence Sirewo aka Flexxy Smith in Big Brother Mzansi
- Shadreck Moyo aka Shaddy Stiffler in The Cowboys
Outstanding Choreographer
- Tanaka Machikicho in Diamond Girls
- Celine Madzivai in Celine
- Terrence Kapesa in Salt & Light Dance Company
Spoken Word Awards
Outstanding Stand-Up Comedian
- Nigel Maritinyu aka Nijo the Slick Pastor
- Frank Chirisa
- Mbongeni Ignatious
Outstanding Poet
- Sithandazile Dube
- Obert Dube
- Thaluso Moyo aka Thaluso the Poet
Fashion Awards
Outstanding Male Designer
- Ishmael Tsakatsa - Zargue'sia
- Rangarirai Kenias - Raengah
- Brightman Dlamini - Tocar Narrations
Outstanding Female Fashion Designer
- Danayi Madondo - Haus of Stone
- Nomakhosazana Khanyile Ncube - A Tribe Called Zimbabwe
- Yolanda Ngwenya - Bakhar
Outstanding Contributor to the Fashion Industry
- Joyce Chimanye - ZUVVA
- Amanda Mutangadura - AM Model Management
- Priscilla Chigariro - Zimbabwe Fashion Week
Digital Arts Awards
Outstanding Female Social Media Content Creator
- Gracia Bvute - Pot Tradition
- Blessing Nashe - Nashe the Plug
- Tariro Sarudzai Mharapara - Butterphly
Outstanding Male Social Media Content Creator
- Marvellous Nyongoro - African Finder
- Kelvin Biriot
- Prince Sivalo Mahlangu - Magriza Made me cook
Outstanding Podcast
- The Ollah 7 Podcast
- Zigo Podcast
- Pass and Move Podcast
Outstanding Social Media Skits
- Tokoloshi
- Comic Elder
- Thugga Thugga
Special Awards
Outstanding Artist in the Diaspora
- DJ Nitefreak- Music Producer/DJ (France & Spain)
- Manluckerz - Musician (Sweden)
- Chrispen Nyathi - Film Actor (South Africa)
Promoter of the Year
- Odyssey Entertainment (Kadoma Music Festival) Owned by Prince Mharadze
- Stratosphere Events (Fiesta Fiesta Zimbabwe) Owned by Charles Ayisa
- Ngoma Nehosho (Jacaranda Music Festival) Owned by Walter Wanyanya
People's Choice Award
- Winky D
- Prince Chigwida
- Comic Elder
- Jah Prayzah
- Ritz Mcleish
Outstanding Arts Journalist/Media House
- Plot Mhako
Arts Personality Award
- Nkululeko Innocent Dube
Arts Service Award
- Delta Beverages -- Chibuku
Lifetime Achievement Award
- Stephen Chigorimbo