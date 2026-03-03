Zimbabwe: NAMA Awards - Full List of Winners

2 March 2026
New Zimbabwe (London)

The National Arts Merit Awards (NAMA) were held on Saturday night, with top creatives honoured at a glittering ceremony at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC).

Under the theme "Fearless Creativity", the ceremony was hosted by media personalities KVG and Phathisani Sibanda.

Jah Prayzah and Winky D emerged among the biggest winners of the night, each walking away with two awards.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Nijo the Slick Pastor was one of the standout winners, with his Outstanding Stand-Up Comedian award win met with loud cheers from the audience.

Plot Mhako, founder of Earground Media, received the Outstanding Arts Journalist award, a well-deserved recognition for his work, which exposed misgovernance at the Zimbabwe Music Rights Association (ZIMURA).

Nutty O walked away with the Outstanding Song trophy for his love anthem "Too Much.

Below is the full list of winners:

Music Awards

Outstanding Female Musician

  • Nisha Ts
  • Sharon Manyonganise Cherayi
  • Shashl

Outstanding Male Musician

  • Jah Prayzah
  • Minister Michael Mahendere
  • Freeman HKD

Outstanding Breakthrough Musician

  • Atenda Chinx
  • Junior Spragga
  • Shone

Outstanding Music Group

  • Joyful Praise
  • The Redeemed Family
  • VeRutendo

Outstanding Song

  • 'Too Much' - Nutty O
  • 'Ruzhowa' - Jah Prayzah
  • 'Admire Kadembo' - Nisha Ts

Outstanding Album

  • Ndini Mukudzeyi - Jah Prayzah
  • The Notebook - Freeman HKD
  • Gender iih (The Woman King) - Anisha Tashinga
  • Shonhiwa - Nisha Ts

Outstanding Music Video

  • 'Fake Love' - Winky D
  • 'Kuno' - Jah Prayzah
  • 'Nguva NdeyaMwari' - Dorcas Moyo

Visual Arts

Outstanding Female Visual Artist

  • Sabina Mutsvati - Ndishonongoreiwo
  • Amanda Shingirai Mushate - Chimoro neHukoshwa Part 1
  • Shamila Aasha - Healing Alchemy

Outstanding Male Visual Artist

  • Pardon Mapondera - Dotipaiwo Mwenje
  • Confidence Zinyeka - Intimate conversation
  • Tinotenda Chivhinge - Nonsense Hit Song

Outstanding Upcoming Visual Artist

  • Tadiwanashe Joel Mafuta - Dismas
  • Claire Munjoma - Shanduko
  • Crystal Vimbainashe Beseni - Maps of everything

Outstanding Exhibition

  • CHEUKA Harare Art Fair curated - Laura Ganda and Merilyn Mushakwe
  • Ndishonongoreyiwo (Solo Exhibition) - Sabina Mutsvati, Curated by Fadzai Veronica Muchemwa
  • Perfection is not always reality (Solo Exhibition) - Tinotenda Chivhinge, curated by Doris Kamupira

Theatre Awards

Outstanding Actor

  • Cadrick Msongelwa as Squealer/StoryTeller/Mr. Jones in Zi Animal Farm
  • Elroy Takunda Musiiwa as Benjamin/Storyteller One in Zi Animal Farm
  • Ronald Sigeca as Prophet in These Humans are Sick

Outstanding Actress

  • Thandolwenkosi Nkiwane as Multi-characters in Ipi Ntombi
  • Chidochashe Joanne Tenga as Bope in Can We Talk?
  • Tsungirirai Chenjerai as Snowball/Clover/Storyteller in Zi Animal Farm

Outstanding Theatrical Production

  • In search of a king by Celebration Church
  • Can we talk by Almasi Collaborative Arts
  • Zi Animal farm by Savanna Trust

Outstanding Director

  • Leonard Matsa - Can We Talk?
  • Daniel Dueschle - In search of a king
  • Sandra Braddock - Ipi Ntombi

Outstanding Playwright

  • Tatenda Mutyambizi - These Humans Are Sick
  • Batsirai Chigama - Can We Talk?

Literary Awards

Outstanding Fiction Book

  • My Affair with Misfortune - Sipho Mpofu Published by Elane Publishing Consultancy
  • Iluba lika ntunjambila - Polite Sibanda Published by Pre-dawn Publishers
  • The Toppling - Cynthia Rumbidzai Marangwanda Published by Carnelian Heart Publishing Ltd

Outstanding Non-Fiction Book

  • Gonan'ombe Retsika Namararamiro eChivanhu -by Morden Tavarwisa Published by Miamuty
  • Kurasika MuAfurika - Rumbidzai Caroline Kahari Published by Essential Books Publishing Company
  • The Essentials to Faithful Living - Michael H. Nyahwera Published by Beyond Today

Outstanding Children's Book

  • Mukanyawashe's Big Adventure - Gerald Shorayi Published by Essential Books Publishing Company
  • The adventures of Dafi and Rize - Wadzanai Tadhuvana by Kunda kids Publishers
  • The old river woman - Shakemore Dirani Published by Essential Books Publishing Company

Outstanding First Published Work

  • The Killer Pastor - Entourade Usayi Published by Soar Publishers
  • Hanzi Huchi Hwenduri, Kubva Mukatikati - Ushehwedu Kufakurinani Published by Carnelian Heart Publishing Limited
  • Zvamuri Ndaimbova Zvandiri Muchava - Josiah Muchada Published by Sahara Publishers

Film & Television Awards

Outstanding Actor

  • Leroy Siyafa as James in God Sleeps on Sundays
  • Calvin Madula as Stan "SK" Khumalo in High School Diaries
  • Charles Kamara as Mike in Nhai Maiguru

Outstanding Actress

  • Charity Dlodlo as Maria in Forget Me Not
  • Wizzy Mangoma as Chirongoma in God Sleeps on Sundays
  • Natasha Dlamini as Beauty in Totem

Outstanding Screen Production (Television)

  • Magweja - Dexter Fundire
  • High School Diaries - John Mabuyane
  • Love Across the Ocean - Willy Makumire Lilly

Outstanding Screen Production (Short Film)

  • God Sleeps on Sundays - Naishe Nyamubaya
  • A Future Untold - Prosper Kunyetu
  • Totem - Nicole Panashe Dzenga

Outstanding Screen Production (Full Length)

  • Dilemma - Joe Njagu
  • Loved Out - Tendai Nyeke
  • Mwana Wangu - Nakai Beauty Tsuro

Dance Awards

Outstanding Dance Group/Production

  • Diamond Girls in Unseen Stars
  • Salt 'n' Light Dance Company in Still Salty
  • MnM Dance Factory in African Sunrise

Outstanding Female Dancer

  • Celine Madziva in Celine's work
  • Mandisa Maseko aka Storm zw in The Crown Project
  • Lisa Tanaka Magwenzi aka Lissa Tanaka in Lissa Tanaka

Outstanding Male Dancer

  • Prince Mbisa aka Amazing Prince in The Rise of Amazing Prince
  • Lawrence Sirewo aka Flexxy Smith in Big Brother Mzansi
  • Shadreck Moyo aka Shaddy Stiffler in The Cowboys

Outstanding Choreographer

  • Tanaka Machikicho in Diamond Girls
  • Celine Madzivai in Celine
  • Terrence Kapesa in Salt & Light Dance Company

Spoken Word Awards

Outstanding Stand-Up Comedian

  • Nigel Maritinyu aka Nijo the Slick Pastor
  • Frank Chirisa
  • Mbongeni Ignatious

Outstanding Poet

  • Sithandazile Dube
  • Obert Dube
  • Thaluso Moyo aka Thaluso the Poet

Fashion Awards

Outstanding Male Designer

  • Ishmael Tsakatsa - Zargue'sia
  • Rangarirai Kenias - Raengah
  • Brightman Dlamini - Tocar Narrations

Outstanding Female Fashion Designer

  • Danayi Madondo - Haus of Stone
  • Nomakhosazana Khanyile Ncube - A Tribe Called Zimbabwe
  • Yolanda Ngwenya - Bakhar

Outstanding Contributor to the Fashion Industry

  • Joyce Chimanye - ZUVVA
  • Amanda Mutangadura - AM Model Management
  • Priscilla Chigariro - Zimbabwe Fashion Week

Digital Arts Awards

Outstanding Female Social Media Content Creator

  • Gracia Bvute - Pot Tradition
  • Blessing Nashe - Nashe the Plug
  • Tariro Sarudzai Mharapara - Butterphly

Outstanding Male Social Media Content Creator

  • Marvellous Nyongoro - African Finder
  • Kelvin Biriot
  • Prince Sivalo Mahlangu - Magriza Made me cook

Outstanding Podcast

  • The Ollah 7 Podcast
  • Zigo Podcast
  • Pass and Move Podcast

Outstanding Social Media Skits

  • Tokoloshi
  • Comic Elder
  • Thugga Thugga

Special Awards

Outstanding Artist in the Diaspora

  • DJ Nitefreak- Music Producer/DJ (France & Spain)
  • Manluckerz - Musician (Sweden)
  • Chrispen Nyathi - Film Actor (South Africa)

Promoter of the Year

  • Odyssey Entertainment (Kadoma Music Festival) Owned by Prince Mharadze
  • Stratosphere Events (Fiesta Fiesta Zimbabwe) Owned by Charles Ayisa
  • Ngoma Nehosho (Jacaranda Music Festival) Owned by Walter Wanyanya

People's Choice Award

  • Winky D
  • Prince Chigwida
  • Comic Elder
  • Jah Prayzah
  • Ritz Mcleish

Outstanding Arts Journalist/Media House

  • Plot Mhako

Arts Personality Award

  • Nkululeko Innocent Dube

Arts Service Award

  • Delta Beverages -- Chibuku

Lifetime Achievement Award

  • Stephen Chigorimbo

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.