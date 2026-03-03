Zimbabwe: NAMA Awards - Full List of Winners

The National Arts Merit Awards (NAMA) were held on Saturday night, with top creatives honoured at a glittering ceremony at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC).

Under the theme "Fearless Creativity", the ceremony was hosted by media personalities KVG and Phathisani Sibanda.

Jah Prayzah and Winky D emerged among the biggest winners of the night, each walking away with two awards.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Nijo the Slick Pastor was one of the standout winners, with his Outstanding Stand-Up Comedian award win met with loud cheers from the audience.

Plot Mhako, founder of Earground Media, received the Outstanding Arts Journalist award, a well-deserved recognition for his work, which exposed misgovernance at the Zimbabwe Music Rights Association (ZIMURA).

Nutty O walked away with the Outstanding Song trophy for his love anthem "Too Much.

Below is the full list of winners:

Music Awards

Outstanding Female Musician

Nisha Ts

Sharon Manyonganise Cherayi

Shashl

Outstanding Male Musician

Jah Prayzah

Minister Michael Mahendere

Freeman HKD

Outstanding Breakthrough Musician

Atenda Chinx

Junior Spragga

Shone

Outstanding Music Group

Joyful Praise

The Redeemed Family

VeRutendo

Outstanding Song

'Too Much' - Nutty O

'Ruzhowa' - Jah Prayzah

'Admire Kadembo' - Nisha Ts

Outstanding Album

Ndini Mukudzeyi - Jah Prayzah

The Notebook - Freeman HKD

Gender iih (The Woman King) - Anisha Tashinga

Shonhiwa - Nisha Ts

Outstanding Music Video

'Fake Love' - Winky D

'Kuno' - Jah Prayzah

'Nguva NdeyaMwari' - Dorcas Moyo

Visual Arts

Outstanding Female Visual Artist

Sabina Mutsvati - Ndishonongoreiwo

Amanda Shingirai Mushate - Chimoro neHukoshwa Part 1

Shamila Aasha - Healing Alchemy

Outstanding Male Visual Artist

Pardon Mapondera - Dotipaiwo Mwenje

Confidence Zinyeka - Intimate conversation

Tinotenda Chivhinge - Nonsense Hit Song

Outstanding Upcoming Visual Artist

Tadiwanashe Joel Mafuta - Dismas

Claire Munjoma - Shanduko

Crystal Vimbainashe Beseni - Maps of everything

Outstanding Exhibition

CHEUKA Harare Art Fair curated - Laura Ganda and Merilyn Mushakwe

Ndishonongoreyiwo (Solo Exhibition) - Sabina Mutsvati, Curated by Fadzai Veronica Muchemwa

Perfection is not always reality (Solo Exhibition) - Tinotenda Chivhinge, curated by Doris Kamupira

Theatre Awards

Outstanding Actor

Cadrick Msongelwa as Squealer/StoryTeller/Mr. Jones in Zi Animal Farm

Elroy Takunda Musiiwa as Benjamin/Storyteller One in Zi Animal Farm

Ronald Sigeca as Prophet in These Humans are Sick

Outstanding Actress

Thandolwenkosi Nkiwane as Multi-characters in Ipi Ntombi

Chidochashe Joanne Tenga as Bope in Can We Talk?

Tsungirirai Chenjerai as Snowball/Clover/Storyteller in Zi Animal Farm

Outstanding Theatrical Production

In search of a king by Celebration Church

Can we talk by Almasi Collaborative Arts

Zi Animal farm by Savanna Trust

Outstanding Director

Leonard Matsa - Can We Talk?

Daniel Dueschle - In search of a king

Sandra Braddock - Ipi Ntombi

Outstanding Playwright

Tatenda Mutyambizi - These Humans Are Sick

Batsirai Chigama - Can We Talk?

Literary Awards

Outstanding Fiction Book

My Affair with Misfortune - Sipho Mpofu Published by Elane Publishing Consultancy

Iluba lika ntunjambila - Polite Sibanda Published by Pre-dawn Publishers

The Toppling - Cynthia Rumbidzai Marangwanda Published by Carnelian Heart Publishing Ltd

Outstanding Non-Fiction Book

Gonan'ombe Retsika Namararamiro eChivanhu -by Morden Tavarwisa Published by Miamuty

Kurasika MuAfurika - Rumbidzai Caroline Kahari Published by Essential Books Publishing Company

The Essentials to Faithful Living - Michael H. Nyahwera Published by Beyond Today

Outstanding Children's Book

Mukanyawashe's Big Adventure - Gerald Shorayi Published by Essential Books Publishing Company

The adventures of Dafi and Rize - Wadzanai Tadhuvana by Kunda kids Publishers

The old river woman - Shakemore Dirani Published by Essential Books Publishing Company

Outstanding First Published Work

The Killer Pastor - Entourade Usayi Published by Soar Publishers

Hanzi Huchi Hwenduri, Kubva Mukatikati - Ushehwedu Kufakurinani Published by Carnelian Heart Publishing Limited

Zvamuri Ndaimbova Zvandiri Muchava - Josiah Muchada Published by Sahara Publishers

Film & Television Awards

Outstanding Actor

Leroy Siyafa as James in God Sleeps on Sundays

Calvin Madula as Stan "SK" Khumalo in High School Diaries

Charles Kamara as Mike in Nhai Maiguru

Outstanding Actress

Charity Dlodlo as Maria in Forget Me Not

Wizzy Mangoma as Chirongoma in God Sleeps on Sundays

Natasha Dlamini as Beauty in Totem

Outstanding Screen Production (Television)

Magweja - Dexter Fundire

High School Diaries - John Mabuyane

Love Across the Ocean - Willy Makumire Lilly

Outstanding Screen Production (Short Film)

God Sleeps on Sundays - Naishe Nyamubaya

A Future Untold - Prosper Kunyetu

Totem - Nicole Panashe Dzenga

Outstanding Screen Production (Full Length)

Dilemma - Joe Njagu

Loved Out - Tendai Nyeke

Mwana Wangu - Nakai Beauty Tsuro

Dance Awards

Outstanding Dance Group/Production

Diamond Girls in Unseen Stars

Salt 'n' Light Dance Company in Still Salty

MnM Dance Factory in African Sunrise

Outstanding Female Dancer

Celine Madziva in Celine's work

Mandisa Maseko aka Storm zw in The Crown Project

Lisa Tanaka Magwenzi aka Lissa Tanaka in Lissa Tanaka

Outstanding Male Dancer

Prince Mbisa aka Amazing Prince in The Rise of Amazing Prince

Lawrence Sirewo aka Flexxy Smith in Big Brother Mzansi

Shadreck Moyo aka Shaddy Stiffler in The Cowboys

Outstanding Choreographer

Tanaka Machikicho in Diamond Girls

Celine Madzivai in Celine

Terrence Kapesa in Salt & Light Dance Company

Spoken Word Awards

Outstanding Stand-Up Comedian

Nigel Maritinyu aka Nijo the Slick Pastor

Frank Chirisa

Mbongeni Ignatious

Outstanding Poet

Sithandazile Dube

Obert Dube

Thaluso Moyo aka Thaluso the Poet

Fashion Awards

Outstanding Male Designer

Ishmael Tsakatsa - Zargue'sia

Rangarirai Kenias - Raengah

Brightman Dlamini - Tocar Narrations

Outstanding Female Fashion Designer

Danayi Madondo - Haus of Stone

Nomakhosazana Khanyile Ncube - A Tribe Called Zimbabwe

Yolanda Ngwenya - Bakhar

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Outstanding Contributor to the Fashion Industry

Joyce Chimanye - ZUVVA

Amanda Mutangadura - AM Model Management

Priscilla Chigariro - Zimbabwe Fashion Week

Digital Arts Awards

Outstanding Female Social Media Content Creator

Gracia Bvute - Pot Tradition

Blessing Nashe - Nashe the Plug

Tariro Sarudzai Mharapara - Butterphly

Outstanding Male Social Media Content Creator

Marvellous Nyongoro - African Finder

Kelvin Biriot

Prince Sivalo Mahlangu - Magriza Made me cook

Outstanding Podcast

The Ollah 7 Podcast

Zigo Podcast

Pass and Move Podcast

Outstanding Social Media Skits

Tokoloshi

Comic Elder

Thugga Thugga

Special Awards

Outstanding Artist in the Diaspora

DJ Nitefreak- Music Producer/DJ (France & Spain)

Manluckerz - Musician (Sweden)

Chrispen Nyathi - Film Actor (South Africa)

Promoter of the Year

Odyssey Entertainment (Kadoma Music Festival) Owned by Prince Mharadze

Stratosphere Events (Fiesta Fiesta Zimbabwe) Owned by Charles Ayisa

Ngoma Nehosho (Jacaranda Music Festival) Owned by Walter Wanyanya

People's Choice Award

Winky D

Prince Chigwida

Comic Elder

Jah Prayzah

Ritz Mcleish

Outstanding Arts Journalist/Media House

Plot Mhako

Arts Personality Award

Nkululeko Innocent Dube

Arts Service Award

Delta Beverages -- Chibuku

Lifetime Achievement Award