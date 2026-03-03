Ethiopia: Adwa's True Lesson Is Unity, Peace and Sovereignty - President Taye

Addis Ababa — President Taye Atske Selassie emphasized that the legacy of the Victory of Adwa serves as a blueprint for unity, peace, sovereignty and the firm pursuit of Ethiopia's long-term strategic goals.

Addressing thousands at the Adwa Victory Memorial for the 130th Anniversary, themed "Glorious Past, Radiant Horizon", the President urged citizens to channel the spirit of Adwa into tangible economic power and geopolitical influence.

He noted that Adwa's legacy should act as a unifying force, one that strengthens the national fabric while actively restraining the divisive politics often fueled by narrow group interests.

"The lesson of Adwa strengthens Ethiopian identity and properly curbs narrow group thinking," he said. "Adwa rejects petty politics, denounces division, and despises corruption, deceit and intrigue."

He described Adwa as a moral academy that instills ethical discipline, particularly among those who glorify conflict and beat the drums of war without nurturing peace.

"When we reflect on Adwa, what resonates in our conscience is heroism," he said, adding, "Heroism means consolidating peace, serving the people and developing the nation."

According to the President, today's hero is not one who amplifies chaos or calls for upheaval, but one who advances patriotism, tolerance, knowledge, wisdom and shared growth.

He defined Ethiopian identity, measured against the standard of Adwa, as a living legacy forged through sacrifice, strengthened by hard work and sustained through knowledge, patience and foresight.

In a rapidly shifting global landscape, he said Ethiopia must uphold what he called the manifesto of Adwa by responding to the aspirations of freedom and equality among Ethiopians and people of African descent worldwide through tangible development and national progress.

"The meaning of Adwa today," he stated, "is to adorn freedom with prosperity and to carry out and pass on honorable achievements that will benefit future generations."

President Taye further stressed that commemorating Adwa goes beyond recalling the sacrifices made to defend sovereignty. It also requires embracing the broader vision that followed victory.

Citing historical records, he noted that after Adwa, a key diplomatic priority was securing ownership and reliable access to a sea outlet as a gateway to global engagement.

"What we seek today is not a new or foreign agenda," he said. "It is a continuation of that historical path and trajectory."

He emphasized that sustainable and reliable sea access is inseparable from the sovereign trust handed down by the martyrs of Adwa, describing it as an enduring national reality that cannot be erased even if neglected.

Reflecting on Ethiopia's past, the President said history has favored the country when it stood firmly by its strategic interests. At times, however, short sighted political calculations led to the surrender of critical national anchors.

"At moments when we failed to see tomorrow, we handed over strategic interests under political illusions," he said.

Adwa, he added, teaches that decisions on vital national matters must align with the right side of history and serve long term national goals.

The military victory secured at Adwa, he continued, must now be matched by economic and geopolitical achievements.

"The economic thirst of our country will only be quenched and the bright future of our 120 million people secured when we ensure that Ethiopia is not constrained by geographic limitations," he said.

Reaffirming Ethiopia's pursuit of sea access, the President underlined that the quest is grounded in national interest and framed by peaceful and cooperative engagement.

"Our path, our aspiration and the backdrop of our journey are peace and mutual growth," he said. "Our sea access question must be understood as a matter of history and justice, not merely a demand of this era, but an existential issue for this generation."

He concluded that Adwa remains both a symbol of African dignity and a living call to transform hard won freedom into shared prosperity and enduring sovereignty.