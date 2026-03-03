Africa: Adwa Victory Marked As Day That 'Broke the Dark Sky Over Africa,' Says Prime Minister Abiy

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has described the Victory of Adwa as the day "the sun broke through a sky that had been dark for all of Africa and Black people," underscoring its historic and symbolic significance.

In a message shared on his social media channels to mark the 130th anniversary of the historic triumph, the Prime Minister said the day represents Ethiopia's decisive stand against foreign aggression.

"It is the day Ethiopia triumphed over invading forces who had encroached upon her borders and violated her sovereignty and her people's freedom on the mountains of Adwa," he stated.

The Victory of Adwa, secured on March 1, 1896, saw Ethiopian forces defeat the invading Italian army, safeguarding the nation's independence and delivering a powerful blow to colonial expansion in Africa.

The triumph has since stood as a symbol of resistance, dignity, and Black pride across the continent and the wider diaspora.

Prime Minister Abiy further emphasized that the victory preserved an ancient civilization.

"It is the day Ethiopia safeguarded a civilization that had remained unviolated for three thousand years," he noted.

Paying tribute to the patriots who fought at Adwa, the Premier said Ethiopia's forefathers and foremothers deserve the highest respect for their sacrifice.

"Our forefathers and foremothers deserve our utmost respect, who through the sacrifice of their blood handed down to us an Ethiopia in which we live with pride, alongside a marvelous civilization, history, and great honor," he stated.

Calling on present-day Ethiopians to honor that legacy, the Prime Minister urged unity and collective national effort.

"We, the Ethiopians of today, must sustain the country our ancestors died to build by living in unity and love. Learning from them, we must say 'No' to poverty, division, and backward thinking, and transition Ethiopia toward prosperity," he said.

The Prime Minister also expressed optimism about the country's future, voicing hope that the time when Ethiopia becomes even greater than ever before is not far off.