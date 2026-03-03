Ethiopia Marks 130 Years Since Adwa Victory

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali on Monday led tributes marking the 130th anniversary of the Victory of Adwa, describing the historic triumph as a defining moment not only for Ethiopia but for Africa and people of African descent worldwide.

In a message shared on his social media pages, Abiy said the victory at Adwa in 1896 marked the day "the sun broke through a sky that had been dark for all of Africa and Black people," calling it a symbol of resistance, sovereignty and dignity.

The Battle of Adwa, fought in northern Ethiopia, saw Ethiopian forces defeat invading Italian troops, preserving the country's independence at a time when much of Africa was under colonial rule.

Abiy said the victory represented the defense of Ethiopia's borders and the protection of a civilization that had remained unviolated for three thousand years.

"Our forefathers and foremothers deserve our utmost respect," he said, adding that their sacrifices secured for future generations an Ethiopia "in which we live with pride, alongside a marvellous civilization, history, and great honour."

The prime minister emphasized that Ethiopians today carry the responsibility of safeguarding the nation built through sacrifice, urging citizens to embrace unity and reject division.

"Learning from the generation of Adwa, we must say 'No' to poverty, division and backward thinking," Abiy said, calling for renewed efforts to transition the country toward prosperity.

He added that Ethiopia's best days lie ahead. "The time when Ethiopia becomes even greater than it has ever been is not far off," he said.

Across the country, Ethiopians marked the 130th anniversary with ceremonies, cultural events and official commemorations honoring the historic victory and its enduring significance for national pride and African resistance to colonialism.

(Reporting by Horndiplomat News Desk)