Zimbabwe: Over 4,000 Prisoners Set Free Under Presidential Amnesty

The Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) has begun releasing inmates recently pardoned by President Emmerson Mnangagwa under the latest presidential amnesty.

More than 4,000 inmates were granted clemency on Monday, with releases taking place across the country. Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi announced that 4,305 prisoners had qualified for this year's amnesty.

The beneficiaries include 223 female inmates and 4,082 men.

According to Ziyambi, 3,755 inmates will be released immediately, while 327 will be released in a staggered manner.

"The 2026 Amnesty is targeted and merit-based, focusing on vulnerable groups and those who have demonstrated significant progress in their rehabilitation. To benefit, most inmates must have served at least one-third of their sentence by the date of gazetting," Ziyambi told journalists during a press briefing in Harare.

"The Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) has conducted a nationwide audit to identify eligible beneficiaries. The total number of inmates benefiting from this order is 4,305."

Ziyambi emphasised that inmates convicted of serious crimes, including treason, armed robbery and rape were excluded from the clemency.

He appealed to communities to support the reintegration of the released prisoners.

"The nation is urged to note that amnesty is not a dismissal of the gravity of the crimes committed, but an acknowledgement of the capacity for human reform. I call upon all Zimbabweans, families, community leaders, and the private sector to receive these individuals with grace. Successful reintegration is the most effective tool against recidivism," he said.

At various prisons, scenes were marked by mixed emotions as some inmates walked free while others looked on, awaiting their turn. Those released chanted "Mnangagwa huchi" in praise of the President, with some pledging support for the government's Vision 2030 agenda. One inmate held a banner printed with the President's image.

Among those freed was Demetrius Chauke, 55, who had been serving a six-month sentence for drug peddling. She expressed relief and optimism as she stepped out of the prison gates.

"I have learnt a lot while I was locked up. I promise to change my way of life. I was taught life sustenance projects, which I'm looking forward to starting when I get home," she said.