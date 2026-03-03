Zimbabwe Evacuates Embassy Staff From Iran, Issues Safety Advisory for Nationals in UAE Amid Middle East Tensions

ZIMBABWE has evacuated its embassy staff from Iran to neighbouring Armenia following a deterioration in the security situation in the Middle East, while its mission in the United Arab Emirates has issued a safety advisory to nationals resident in the Gulf state.

The developments come amid heightened tensions in parts of the Middle East, prompting diplomatic missions worldwide to reassess staff security and contingency arrangements for their citizens abroad.

Presidential spokesperson George Charamba said that the decision followed a security review in the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"Following a review of the security situation in the Islamic Republic of Iran, which has been jointly aggressed by the US and Israel, Zimbabwe Embassy staff in Teheran has been evacuated to neighbouring State of Armenia for safety," Charamba posted on his X account under pseudoname Jamwanda.

He added that non-essential staff members are being flown back home.

"Similarly, Zimbabwe is in touch with all its Missions in the Middle East to assess their security requirements and those of Zimbabweans in the Region," he added.

Meanwhile, the Embassy of the Republic of Zimbabwe in the United Arab Emirates issued an advisory note urging Zimbabwean nationals in the Gulf country to remain calm and vigilant.

"In the wake of the current situation in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Embassy of the Republic of Zimbabwe advises Zimbabwean nationals residing in the UAE to remain calm, exercise caution and minimize non-essential movements," the advisory reads.

The embassy urged nationals to follow official safety guidelines issued by the government of the United Arab Emirates and to stay updated through official communication channels.

Zimbabweans requiring urgent consular assistance were advised to contact the embassy in Abu Dhabi or the consulate in Dubai via the provided telephone numbers and email addresses.

The embassy said it is closely monitoring developments and will issue further updates as necessary. It also called on Zimbabwean nationals resident in the UAE to formally register their presence through its diaspora engagement platform to facilitate communication and assistance if required.