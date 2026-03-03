Rwanda: Govt Backs RDF Defensive Posture Amidst 'One-Sided' Sanctions By U.S.

The Rwandan government has rejected sanctions imposed by the United States on the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) and four of its senior commanders, describing the move as "targeting only one party" to Washington Accords and a misrepresentation of the conflict in eastern DR Congo.

On Monday, March 2, the U.S. Treasury announced sanctions against the RDF as an institution and its Chief of Defence Staff Gen Mubarakh Muganga, Army Chief of Staff Maj Gen Vincent Nyakarundi, Maj Gen Ruki Karusisi, and Special Operations Force Commander Stanislas Gashugi.

Washington accused the RDF of providing operational support to the AFC/M23, alleging it violated commitments under the Washington Accords for Peace and Prosperity signed with DR Congo on December 4, 2025.

"The sanctions issued today by the United States unjustly targeting only one party to the peace process misrepresent the reality and distort the facts of the conflict in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo," the government said in a statement on Monday.

Rwanda accused DR Congo of violating ceasefire arrangements through "consistent and indiscriminate drone attacks and ground offensives," which it said, "continue to cost many lives."

"Protecting our country is a badge of honour which the Rwanda Defence Force carries very proudly," the statement said.

Kigali further argued that the Congolese coalition includes foreign mercenaries, local militias known as Wazalendo, and the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR), a genocidal militia operating alongside the Congolese armed forces.

According to Rwanda, DR Congo committed under the Washington Accords to an "irreversible and verifiable end to state support for the FDLR and associated militias," but "have not taken any steps to do so."

"Rwanda is fully committed to disengagement of its forces in tandem with the DRC implementing their obligations," the statement added, calling for "an even-handed approach from all partners."

Rwanda has for years maintained that the presence of the Kinshasa-backed FDLR and allied militias within the Congolese coalition poses a direct and ongoing security threat.

The sanctions come amid renewed drone and artillery attacks by the Congolese government coalition on multiple fronts, including Banyamulenge villages in Minembwe.

In recent days, AFC/M23 spokesperson Lawrence Kanyuka alleged that Congolese coalition forces carried out drone strikes on populated areas, including Kalongi and Kalingi, describing the attacks as deliberate and sustained.

The movement said the group would "defend every threatened land" and protect civilians from what he called "terror" imposed by Kinshasa.