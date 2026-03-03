Zimbabwe: Son Seeks High Court's Intervention As Hospital 'Detains' Mother Over Unpaid Bill

The High Court of Zimbabwe, sitting in Mutare, has been urgently asked to intervene in what a distraught son describes as the "illegal detention" of his 75-year-old mother by Exclusive Medcare Hospital, which allegedly refused to release her until a mounting medical bill is paid in full.

In an urgent chamber application filed on 27 February 2026, Witness Mavambire seeks the release of his mother, Marita Manyore, whom he says is being unlawfully held by the hospital purely as security for a debt.

"The detention is unconstitutional and illegal," Mavambire argues, insisting that the hospital is "using her as a human lien."

Manyore is represented by Peggy Tavagadza and Tatenda Sigauke of ZLHR.

According to the application, Manyore was admitted on 10 February after referral by a physician, Dr. Chisiyiwa, who recommended two days of monitoring at a facility equipped to handle her condition. Exclusive Medcare Hospital was selected because it was the "comparatively cheaper" option among those suggested.

Her condition reportedly improved quickly. By February 14, she no longer needed supplementary oxygen and the attending physician discharged her, advising that she could then be managed by a general practitioner.

But the hospital refused to let her go.

Mavambire states that he was told the family had to settle the entire medical bill then standing at US$1,070 before Manyore could leave.

"I advised them that I had USD200 in person and would settle the balance in instalments," he says. "They refused and advised that I had to pay the whole amount."

As days went by, the bill continued to rise. When he returned on 19 February with US$500, hoping to negotiate Manyore's release, he was informed the bill had ballooned to US$1 440. On 26 February, after another attempt at negotiation, the hospital allegedly told him the bill had surged to US$2 200 and still refused release.

The application includes the shock Mavambire says he felt when the hospital's director, identified as Ms. M. Makuwaza, allegedly told him she would not release his mother until the entire amount was paid. "It became apparent that the Respondent is now holding the Applicant hostage," he says.

His legal counsel certified the case as urgent, warning that "the unlawful detention is ongoing and the bills continue to accrue and get out of reach each day." The continued confinement of the elderly woman, where she is "currently not being treated but further incurring costs" poses a serious risk, he added.

The application relies heavily on Section 50(7) of the Constitution, which allows any person to approach the High Court if there are reasonable grounds to believe someone is being illegally detained. The remedy sought will compel the hospital to justify the detention or release her immediately.

Mavambire says no other remedy remains available. "If the court does not entertain this matter urgently, there is potential harm which visits the Applicant given her condition," he pleads, adding that he remains committed to paying the debt but insists that constitutional rights cannot be suspended because of an unpaid bill.

"The Respondent suffers no prejudice as they can still sue for the debt," he argues, criticising the hospital for choosing to "exercise a lien on a human being."

The High Court is now being asked to intervene to secure Manyore's release while the legality of her continued confinement is determined.