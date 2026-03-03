Ethiopia: President Taye Links Adwa Triumph to Advancing Ethiopia's Access to the Sea Agenda

Addis Abeba — President Taye Atske Selassie has declared that Ethiopia's pursuit of a reliable and sustainable access to the sea is "a living truth inseparable from the sovereign trust bequeathed by the martyrs of Adwa," highlighting the maritime question as a core focus of the 130th Anniversary of the Victory of Adwa celebrations.

In a speech delivered at this year's celebration, held under the motto "From a Proud History to a Bright Horizon," the President said historical records show that in the aftermath of the 1896 victory, one of Ethiopia's primary diplomatic priorities was securing ownership of a maritime gate to connect with the world.

Stressing that the same historical path guides Ethiopia today, he said the destiny of more than 120 million Ethiopians would only be fully realized when the country is no longer "shackled by warm water on land." He underscored that the military triumph at Adwa must now be matched by economic and geopolitical victories, describing access to the sea as a matter of history and justice to be pursued through peaceful means and mutual prosperity.

The President also hailed Adwa as a defining moment that ignited freedom movements across Africa and affirmed the dignity of Black people worldwide, while highlighting the role of Ethiopian women in the historic victory. He called on citizens to draw lessons of unity and patriotism from Adwa to guide Ethiopia's democratic and national trajectory.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD), in a message shared on his social media pages, described Adwa as the day "the sun broke through a sky that had been dark for all of Africa and Black people," paying tribute to the forefathers and foremothers whose sacrifices safeguarded Ethiopia's sovereignty and preserved its ancient civilization. He called on Ethiopians to reject poverty, division, and backward thinking, and to work together toward building a more prosperous, united, and forward-looking nation.

Chief of General Staff Berhanu Jula said Adwa was an anti-colonial struggle defined by unity and resistance to foreign domination. While describing the broader Italian people as friends of Ethiopia, he said the war was driven by fascist leaders of the invading system. He warned against contemporary "traitors" collaborating with foreign interests, affirming that the national defense forces stand ready to repel any external threat and safeguard the country's sovereignty.

Minister of Defense Aisha Mohammed (Eng.) stated that Adwa is not only a national triumph but a shared symbol of freedom for Africa and Black people globally. Speaking at the Adwa Victory Memorial, she said the sacrifices made on the mountains of Adwa laid the moral and spiritual foundation for continental unity and collective defense. She noted that the presence of African defense ministers at the ceremony underscored the victory's enduring pan-African significance. The 130th anniversary of the Victory of Adwa was observed with variou