Ethiopia: Tigray Marks Adwa Anniversary Amid Renewed Political Tensions

Addis Abeba — Authorities in Tigray have commemorated the 130th anniversary of the historic Battle of Adwa, framing the occasion not only as a celebration of past triumph but also as a reflection of the region's current political and territorial challenges.

In a statement issued yesterday, the Tigray Communication Affairs Bureau described the 1896 victory at Adwa as a defining moment of African resistance and a symbol of resilience deeply rooted in Tigray's history. The bureau emphasized the role of Tigrayan forces in late 19th-century battles against Ottoman, Egyptian, Italian and Dervish expansionist campaigns, highlighting the leadership of Ras Alula Abanega in key confrontations at Gundet, Gura and Dogali prior to the decisive defeat of Italian forces at Adwa.

The statement characterized the legacy of Adwa as an "inherited ethos" of self-reliance and unity, asserting that Tigray's historical resistance continues to shape its contemporary political outlook.

However, this year's commemoration unfolded against a backdrop of heightened tensions between Mekelle and Addis Abeba. The bureau accused the federal government of pursuing measures that threaten Tigray's territorial integrity, specifically citing recent decisions by the House of Federation and the National Election Board of Ethiopia concerning disputed electoral districts.

Describing the moves as attempts to "fragment and annex Tigray's ancestral lands," the bureau called on federal authorities to reverse what it termed "systemic injustices." It also condemned what it said were ongoing military mobilizations linked to areas under dispute, warning that such developments risk escalating tensions and undermining fragile peace efforts.

While reiterating that Adwa remains "the pride of Africa," the statement linked the anniversary to present-day calls for unity among Tegaru, urging engagement in peaceful and political efforts to safeguard the region's future.

Meanwhile, speaking at the celebration held in Adwa town, Debretsion Gebremichael, chairman of the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), underscored the need to preserve as well as make history.

He said the people of Tigray must "change the idea that they make history but do not preserve it," warning that "a people who does not properly preserve their history will eventually perish."

Referring to the federal government's decision, Debretsion condemned it as a move equivalent to declaring open war. He praised what he described as the "anger and unity" demonstrated by the people of Tigray in opposing the decision.

The anniversary of Adwa is widely celebrated across Ethiopia as a landmark victory against colonial aggression. In Tigray, this year's observance carried a distinctly contemporary tone, blending historical commemoration with pointed political messaging amid unresolved post-war disputes.