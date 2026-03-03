Egypt: CPJ, Partners Call to End Egyptian Cartoonist Ashraf Omar's Judicial Harassment

2 March 2026
Committee to Protect Journalists (New York)

The Committee to Protect Journalists joined four other organizations in calling on Egyptian authorities to immediately and unconditionally release Al-Manassa cartoonist Ashraf Omar, who has been in prison for almost 20 months.

Following his arrest on July 22, 2024, Omar was charged with "joining a terrorist group," "spreading false news," and "misusing social media." On November 15, 2025, Egypt's Supreme State Security Prosecution referred his case to Cairo Criminal Court. Judicial authorities have yet to set a trial date or grant Omar or his defense team access to his case files, undermining his right to prepare a defense and prolonging his pretrial detention.

Egypt remains one of the world's top 10 jailers of journalists, with 18 currently behind bars, according to CPJ data.

