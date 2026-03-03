Botswana: Madisakwana Advises Caution As Conflict Escalates

Gaborone — As conflict continues to grip parts of the Middle East, the Acting Ambassador of Botswana to the State of Kuwait, with accreditations to Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, Mr Amangwe Madisakwana has urged Batswana nationals living in the region to exercise extreme caution.

His caution comes amid ongoing attacks involving the United States of America (USA), Israel and Iran.

Speaking in an interview with BOPA on March 2, Mr Madisakwana said there were approximately 300 Batswana nationals residing in the Middle East, with about 200 based in the United Arab Emirates and 50 in Qatar.

Therefore, he advised citizens to limit unnecessary movement, warning that ordinary routines now carried heightened risk.

"Simple things like going to the shop or travelling to work now require careful consideration. For now, I am working from home. They should avoid frequenting shopping malls and crowded places, as one may never know where the next strike may occur," he said.

Mr Madisakwana shared a firsthand account of fear, resilience and hope in the midst of growing uncertainty, noting that the situation appeared to be escalating as hostilities intensified.

"Air raid sirens, security alerts and restricted movement have quickly become part of everyday life," he said, adding that the atmosphere changed rapidly as developments unfold.

He encouraged Batswana in affected areas to strictly adhere to safety precautions, including seeking refuge in designated bomb shelters during alerts.

He noted that evacuation remained a challenge due to ongoing airspace closures.

"Getting out of the Middle East is still difficult, as airspace to and from some areas has been halted. We are exploring several options, but currently flights remain the primary mode of travel and these have been severely disrupted," he explained.

While authorities in affected countries have implemented safety measures such as public alerts, emergency response systems, and access to bomb shelters, Mr Madisakwana said the emotional toll of the conflict was significant.

"Even when it is quiet, you are never fully at ease," he stated.

He described the situation as 'unpredictable and emotionally exhausting' with windows and houses rattling from explosions as tensions continued to escalate while daily routines get repeatedly disrupted.

He pointed out that although food, electricity and water remained available in many areas, uncertainty over supply chains had triggered panic buying in some communities.

Despite the challenges, Mr Madisakwana said strong community networks had provided some comfort.

He noted that they had been engaging with counterparts from South Africa and eSwatini to explore ways of sharing resources where possible.

"As SADC member states, we regularly check in on one another and share safety updates and information," he said.

Mr Madisakwana confirmed that communication channels with Botswana authorities remained active.

He said the Embassy was constantly in touch with all nationals in the region through various active media platforms to ensure consistent messaging and render advice

Mr Madisakwana therefore urged Batswana in the Middle East to remain vigilant, resilient and hopeful for calm and navigate each day with caution.

"We must continue to take care of ourselves and follow the guidance provided by local authorities," he said.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Relations has in a press release advised Batswana to avoid travelling to the affected countries and to re-route their travel away from the Middle East airspace until the situation has calmed.

Batswana living in the Middle East have been requested to contact the Botswana Embassy in the State of Kuwait and the Botswana High Commission in London or any nearby for assistance.

For any inquiries, kindly contact the Kuwait Embassy at +965 25396153 or Charge' d' Affaires a.i Mr Amanagwe Madisakwana at +956 6968 8801, or email botkuw@gov.bw or Botswana High Commission in London at +447704665413, or ttshekiso@govbw.com

BOPA