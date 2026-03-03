Sudan Warns Ethiopian Authorities Against Drone Incursions and Attacks On Sudanese Targets

2 March 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum, 2 March 2026 (SUNA) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation issued a statement today warning Ethiopian authorities against the entry of drones into Sudan from Ethiopian territory, which have been observed engaging targets inside Sudan. The ministry reaffirmed Sudan's right to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The statement said, "The Government of Sudan has been closely monitoring, throughout February and the beginning of March, the entry of drones from Ethiopian territory that have been engaging targets inside Sudan. This hostile behavior is condemned and unacceptable, representing a blatant violation of Sudanese sovereignty and a direct aggression against the Sudanese state."

The ministry emphasized, "The Government of Sudan warns Ethiopian authorities of the consequences of such hostile actions and reaffirms its right to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity using all means necessary to repel such attacks."

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.