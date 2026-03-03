Sudan Warns Ethiopian Authorities Against Drone Incursions and Attacks On Sudanese Targets

Khartoum, 2 March 2026 (SUNA) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation issued a statement today warning Ethiopian authorities against the entry of drones into Sudan from Ethiopian territory, which have been observed engaging targets inside Sudan. The ministry reaffirmed Sudan's right to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The statement said, "The Government of Sudan has been closely monitoring, throughout February and the beginning of March, the entry of drones from Ethiopian territory that have been engaging targets inside Sudan. This hostile behavior is condemned and unacceptable, representing a blatant violation of Sudanese sovereignty and a direct aggression against the Sudanese state."

The ministry emphasized, "The Government of Sudan warns Ethiopian authorities of the consequences of such hostile actions and reaffirms its right to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity using all means necessary to repel such attacks."