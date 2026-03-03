South Africa: City Probes Fatal Ormonde Building Collapse - South African News Briefs - March 3, 2026

City Probes Fatal Ormonde Building Collapse

The City of Johannesburg is set to launch a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collapse of a building in Ormonde, reports EWN. A section of the building, which was still under construction, gave way, killing six construction workers and trapping others beneath piles of rubble. The incident occurred after a newly completed second-floor concrete slab suddenly gave way. Officials are now probing whether building regulations or engineering approvals were violated. Public Safety MMC Mgcini Tshwaku said the construction company may need to answer serious questions. A surviving worker indicated a mistake was likely, noting the first-floor slab was still wet when the collapse happened. President Cyril Ramaphosa has sent his condolences to the families of the six people who died.

Limpopo Traditional Leader Gunned Down

Chief Ntikedzeni Makhuvha, a traditional leader, has been shot dead and a family member wounded during a robbery at Makhuvha village outside Thohoyandou in Limpopo, reports SABC News. Robbers dressed in balaclavas and security-type uniforms stole a vehicle, electronics and cellphones before fleeing. Police spokesperson Malesela Ledwaba said a specialised task team appointed by Provincial Commissioner Thembi Hadebe is investigating the attack and has appealed to the community for information to help track down the perpetrators

Six Accused Back in Court for Murder of E-Hailing Driver Isaac Satlat

The case involving the murder of e-hailing driver Isaac Satlat returns to the Pretoria Magistrates Court after a postponement, reports EWN. Six people have been implicated in the murder and robbery of Satlat in his car in February. Accused number one, Dikeledi Mphela, who is being held at the Atteridgeville prison, was absent after confusion about when the matter was due to return to court. The six suspects are being held across several correctional facilities, including Kgosi Mampuru. They face charges of premeditated murder and aggravated robbery linked to Satlat's killing. Three of the accused have already abandoned bail, while it remains unclear whether the remaining suspects will seek bail when proceedings continue.

