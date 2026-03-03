Zimbabwe: Chatunga Mugabe Back in Court for Bail Application in Attempted Murder Case

Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe, son of late former President Robert Mugabe, is expected to return to the Alexandra Magistrate's Court, Tuesday for a bail application.

Bellarmine and co-accused Tobias Mugabe Matonhodze face charges of attempted murder and defeating the ends of justice.

The two were arrested following a shooting incident at Mugabe's upmarket Hyde Park property, where a gardener was shot and injured under circumstances that are still under investigation.

Prosecutors allege that the firearm used in the incident has not yet been recovered, with police confirming that bullet cartridges were discovered at the scene.

Further details surrounding the shooting, including the condition of the injured gardener and the circumstances leading up to the incident, are expected to emerge as court proceedings continue.