Tanzania: Mwinyi Marks 100 Days With Major Gains in Transport Sector

Zanzibar — ZANZIBAR has recorded significant progress in the roads, maritime and aviation sectors during the first 100 days of President Dr Hussein Mwinyi after returning to State House, following his re-election in the October 29 General Election last year.

The achievements, covering November 2025 to February 2026, form part of the implementation of the 2025-2030 Election Manifesto of Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM), Zanzibar's Vision 2050 and the government's broader development agenda.

Presenting a summary of accomplishments, Minister for Works and Transport, Dr Khalid Salum Mohamed, said the government has accelerated strategic infrastructure projects aimed at transforming Zanzibar's transport network.

Among the key milestones is the ongoing construction of two high-speed passenger vessels in India, expected to arrive before the end of this year.

The boats are intended to strengthen interisland connectivity and improve marine transport services.

"What President Mwinyi has achieved in these 100 days is a continuation of the strong foundation he laid since first assuming office in 2020. It is important that we continue to support him," Dr Mohamed said.

Speaking at a press conference organised by the Department of Information (Maelezo) in Rahaleo, the minister outlined several flagship projects currently underway.

These include construction of the Mangapwani multipurpose port, development of a new passenger and cargo port at Mpinga Duri and upgrading of the 48-kilometre Tunguu-Makunduchi Road.

He added that the first flyover project has been completed, while the second is nearing completion after most affected residents accepted compensation, paving the way for final works. In the aviation sector, expansion works are ongoing at Abeid Amani Karume International Airport (AAKIA) and Pemba Airport to enable the facilities to handle increasing aircraft traffic and passenger volumes.

Dr Mohamed further revealed that a total of 523.7 kilometres of roads is planned for construction under the current development agenda.

He urged wananchi to avoid building within designated road reserves to prevent future disruptions and compensation disputes.

On financing, the minister assured the public that funds for project implementation are available.

He said the government is mobilising resources through prudent expenditure management and Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) involving financial institutions and private investors.

He also announced plans to establish a maritime and aviation training college in Zanzibar to build local expertise and support the growing transport sector.

He said the government plans to introduce a sea taxi service in partnership with Infinity Company to ease marine transport, particularly in urban coastal areas.

Meanwhile, the Zanzibar Maritime Authority has registered 65 foreign vessels within the 100-day period.

The government targets registering 2,500 foreign ships by 2030 as part of efforts to position Zanzibar as a competitive maritime hub.

Dr Mohamed said the achievements recorded so far reflect the administration's commitment to delivering on its promises and accelerating socioeconomic development across the Isles.