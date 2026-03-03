Tanzania: PM Demands Citizens to Be Educated On Land Issues

MANYARA: PRIME Minister Dr Mwigulu Nchemba has called on Members of Parliament for Mbulu and local district leaders to continue educating citizens about land management, promoting peace and living harmoniously.

He made the directives yesterday while addressing residents at Haydom Lutheran Hospital in Mbulu District, Manyara Region, following an inspection of the hospital's new maternal and child health building.

"I have received reports of conflicts in Yaeda Chini. Honourable MPs from these constituencies and district leaders should meet with the community and explain that land does not increase. The solution lies in proper land-use planning," he said.

"Continue educating citizens that even if conflicts occur, land will not expand. Even if a particular tribe is removed, land remains limited because the population continues to grow," he added.

On the construction of the new hospital building, the Prime Minister praised the work completed and thanked President Samia Suluhu Hassan for continuing to approve allocation of funds to hospitals run by religious institutions to improve healthcare services.

"President Samia Suluhu Hassan has directed that charitable organisations providing community services receive tax relief. These institutions are not for profit and the government recognises their significant contribution," he said.

Providing details of government support to the hospital, Deputy Minister in the President's Office - Regional Administration and Local Government (Education), Reuben Kwagilwa, said the government has maintained long-standing collaboration with the hospital, paying 188m/- monthly for 128 hospital staff.

"The government also provides an annual subsidy of 545m/- through the Medical Stores Department (MSD) for the purchase of medicines and medical supplies. Additionally, it allocates 57m/- each year for operational expenses," he explained.

Earlier, the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Tanzania (ELCT), Mbulu Diocese Bishop John Nade expressed gratitude for the collaboration between the Church and the government in providing community services.

He noted that apart from the hospital, the Church operates the Haydom Institute of Health Sciences, which offers training in radiology, pharmacy, clinical officer, laboratory sciences and nursing.

Speaking on the project's construction, Executive Director of Haydom Hospital, Dr Paschal Mdoe said the maternal and child health building cost 6.3bn/- , funded from local sources and support from Friends of Haydom Norway.

He added that the church-run hospital has been a longstanding and vital partner in the health sector, providing referral and specialised services to residents of Manyara and neighboring regions, while collaborating with the government to enhance community healthcare services.