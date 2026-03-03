Rwanda: What IAEA's Review Means for Rwanda's Nuclear Ambitions

Rwanda's nuclear ambitions are not being subjected to a pass-or-fail test, experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have said, as the Agency begins a mission to support the country's long-term plans for nuclear power development.

Instead, the Integrated Nuclear Infrastructure Review (INIR) mission is intended to identify gaps, offer technical guidance, and help Rwanda follow a structured process should it decide to pursue nuclear energy, according to Aline des Cloizeaux, Director of the IAEA's Division of Nuclear Power.

ALSO READ: IAEA experts in Rwanda to assess readiness for nuclear power

Speaking at the opening of the mission on March 2, which runs until March 9, des Cloizeaux said the IAEA's role is to promote the safe and peaceful use of nuclear technologies in line with its global mandate.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The Agency has 181 Member States, some of which operate nuclear power plants, while others, including Rwanda, are considering nuclear energy as part of their national energy mix.

"Today, there are 31 operating countries worldwide with 413 nuclear power reactors in operation. These plants represent about 10 percent of global electricity generation," she said.

Interest in nuclear energy is also growing among so-called newcomer countries. Around 40 nations are currently participating in the IAEA's programme, with more than 20 others expressing interest in recent years.

ALSO READ: Why Rwanda is betting on nuclear energy for socioeconomic growth

Des Cloizeaux emphasised that the INIR mission does not approve or certify Rwanda's readiness for nuclear power.

"We provide advice and identify gaps. The country can then develop an action plan to address those gaps," she said.

The assessment covers 19 nuclear infrastructure areas, with specific criteria that countries are encouraged to meet at each stage before progressing to the next phase.

Phase One, which is the focus of the current mission, takes place before a final decision to introduce nuclear power is made. It aims to ensure that the necessary conditions are in place for an informed, sovereign decision.

"After an INIR Phase One mission, we typically establish an Integrated Work Plan, through which we offer targeted support such as capacity building, training programmes, workshops, and regional or interregional cooperation," she said, adding that assistance is tailored to the country's specific needs.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Governance Energy By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

ALSO READ: Small modular reactors key to Rwanda's energy sovereignty - Atomic Energy Board Chair

While the mission focuses on early-stage preparation, des Cloizeaux noted that nuclear power development is a long-term undertaking.

"From entering the Milestones Approach to the operation of a nuclear power plant, the process usually takes between 10 and 15 years," she said.

With Rwanda planning to have an operational nuclear power plant by 2030, she said the Agency considers it more realistic for the country to achieve this milestone in the 2030s.

What 'infrastructure' really means

Fidèle Ndahayo, Chief Executive Officer of the Rwanda Atomic Energy Board (RAEB), said the term "infrastructure" is often misunderstood when it comes to nuclear energy.

"In Rwanda, infrastructure is commonly associated with roads, buildings, or bridges. But in the nuclear sector, it has a much broader meaning," he said.

According to Ndahayo, nuclear infrastructure starts with policy, legal, and regulatory frameworks, as well as the establishment of competent authorities, long before any physical construction begins.

"These 'soft infrastructure' elements must be in place well before we even consider building nuclear facilities," he said.

On the technical side, Rwanda has already assessed grid readiness and potential sites for nuclear installations.

"Nuclear power provides stable, continuous electricity, and that requires a stable grid capable of distributing power effectively," he added.