Rwanda: Producer Clement On Two Decades in Studio, Bringing Own Album to Life

For more than 20 years, Clement Ishimwe has been one of the quiet architects behind the rise of Rwanda's modern music industry--developing talent, refining sound, and shaping the careers of some of the country's most recognised artistes.

After years of producing hits for others, the founder and CEO of Kina Music is entering a new chapter with his debut album, Legacy.

ALSO READ: Madebeats talks creativity, competition and new music industry mindset

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Speaking about the inspiration behind the project, Ishimwe said the idea was born from reflection after nearly two decades in music production.

"After 20 years in the game, I took a moment to sit down and reflect -- not just on my journey, but on where the music industry has come from and where it's heading," he said.

"I asked myself: what word can carry the past, the present, and the future all at once? The answer was simple -- Legacy."

According to the producer, the album aims to serve as a bridge between generations in Rwanda's music scene -- honouring the foundation laid over the years while embracing the responsibility of shaping what comes next.

"This album is a reflection of the foundation we built, the impact we're living in now, and the future we're shaping for the next generation. It's about growth, evolution, and responsibility. It's about honouring the journey while pushing the culture forward."

He describes Legacy as a culmination of "20 years of vision, sacrifice, collaboration, and belief captured in sound." The rollout will begin with the release of several singles before the full project drops later this year.

Widely regarded as one of the industry's pioneers, Ishimwe has worked with and managed several established Rwandan artistes, including Butera Knowless, Tom Close, Christopher Muneza, Dream Boys, Nel Ngabo, and Igor Mabano, among others.

Beyond production, he has expanded into artist management and music investment, playing a key role in transforming Rwanda's creative sector into a more structured and commercially viable industry.

Asked how he would describe his personal contribution over the past two decades, Ishimwe chose humility.

"It's hard to describe yourself -- I think this question can be better answered by the artistes I've worked with. However, in two words, I could say consistency and discipline."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He added that music has opened doors he never imagined.

"Music has given me people. It has taken me to places I would never have imagined reaching. In return, I believe I've given back by changing people's lives in a positive way."

Despite his long-standing influence in the industry, Ishimwe insists he is far from done.

"I'm definitely not done with music. As a matter of fact, I'm just getting started -- my first album Legacy will testify to that."