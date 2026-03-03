Nigeria: Court to Deliver Judgement in Former Accountant-General's Nwabuoku's N868m Fraud Case

EFCC said Mr Nwabuoku committed the offences while serving as the Director of Finance and Accounts at the Ministry of Defence between 2019 and 2021.

The Federal High Court in Abuja has fixed 13 April for judgement in the N868 million money laundering case against former acting Accountant-General of the Federation, Mr Chukwunyere Nwabuoku.

Judge James Omotosho set the date after the prosecution lawyer, Ekele Iheanacho, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), and Mr Nwabuoku's lawyer, Norrison Quakers, also a SAN, presented their final arguments in the case.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned Mr Nwabuoku on 15 January 2025 on nine amended counts of money laundering. The court granted him N500 million bail with two sureties in like sum.

In the first count, the EFCC alleged that Mr Nwabuoku, alongside several companies, including Temero Synergy Concept Limited, Turge Global Investment Limited, Laptev Bridge Limited and Arafura Transnational Afro Limited, conspired to convert funds believed to be proceeds of unlawful activities. The action allegedly contravened Section 18 of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011, as amended and is punishable under Section 15(3) of the same Act.

The commission said Mr Nwabuoku committed the offences involving alleged laundering of N86 million while serving as Director of Finance and Accounts at the Ministry of Defence between 2019 and 2021.

The prosecution called nine witnesses in the case, including Eucharia Ezeodi, a Zenith Bank staff member, and Felix Nweke, a director in the federal civil service.

After the prosecution closed its case, Mr Nwabuoku filed a no-case submission.

On 3 November 2025, the lawyers to both sides adopted their processes and presented arguments for and against the application.

Mr Quakers argued that EFCC's evidence, including witness' testimonies and exhibits, was insufficient to establish a prima facie case.

Mr Iheanacho disagreed and asked the court to dismiss the no-case submission and order Mr Nwabuoku to open his defence.

In November last year, the judge delivered its ruling, holding that a prima facie case had been made out to warrant the defendant to enter his defence.

He said the prosecution's exhibits and evidence provided sufficient ground for the trial to proceed.

Following the ruling, Mr Nwabuoku opened his defence on 2 February, praying the court to acquit and discharge him of the alleged N868.46 million fraud.

Led by his lawyer, Mr Quakers, the defendant denied being a signatory to some companies allegedly linked to him.

Mr Nwabuoku's closing of defence prompted the adoption of today's written addresses by both parties, which will lead to the judgment in April.

Backstory

Earlier the commission first arraigned him along with Felix Nweke, who worked under him in the Federal Ministry of Defence. In July last year, Mr Nwabuoku and his co-defendant asked the court for time to refund the alleged loot, but later withdrew the request.

The EFCC subsequently amended the charges, naming Mr Nwabuoku as the sole defendant, with Mr Nweke now listed as one of its witnesses.

He was appointed acting Accountant-General of the Federation in May 2022 following the suspension of Ahmed Idris over an alleged N80 million fraud, but was removed a few weeks later. Sylva Okolieaboh, a Director at the Treasury Single Account Department, replaced him amid reports he was under EFCC investigation.