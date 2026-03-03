Uganda: Mpuuga Warns Opposition Faces Leadership Crisis After Election Loss

Mathias Mpuuga, president of the Democratic Front, has warned that Uganda risks a leadership crisis if opposition actors fail to recalibrate, emphasizing that his own political legacy will not be defined by the outcome of a single election.

Speaking on NBS Morning Breeze following his exit from Parliament after 15 years, Mpuuga rejected attempts to reduce his career to "the arithmetic of an election," arguing that leadership is judged by ideas advanced, not seats won.

"My legacy cannot be defined by an election result," he said. "If someone wrote my epitaph, would they say I persisted in an election and lost? I want to be remembered for the issues I pushed and the principles I upheld."

His remarks come amid visible strain within Uganda's opposition, with rival camps pursuing divergent strategies in the wake of contested electoral cycles and ongoing political crackdowns.

Mpuuga described the current moment as one of "confusion and mischaracterization," warning against a simplistic understanding of opposition politics.

"The problem is imagining that the opposition equals the leaders of opposition parties," he said. "That is not true. It is a complex equation."

He dismissed claims that the opposition is shrinking, insisting dissatisfaction with the status quo is expanding beyond formal party structures.

"The opposition is not the face you see in Parliament," he said. "It is the populace opposed to the status quo -- and that is growing geometrically. The problem is that the leaders are growing asymmetrically."

Mpuuga said millions of citizens desire political change but lack coherent leadership to channel that energy. "The central challenge is not appetite for reform but the nature of those entrusted to lead it," he said.

"What must change is the nature and shape of leadership. Citizens want a new government, but they must be led properly."

Referencing divisions among prominent opposition figures, including Robert Kyagulanyi and Kizza Besigye, Mpuuga described the opposition as fragmented -- some confrontational, others engaging State House, and still others pursuing institutional reform.

The result, he suggested, is a leadership crisis rather than a crisis of public support.

"It is time for the current leadership to make space for a new generation," he said. "That can happen by default or by design. You can mentor new leaders, or allow them to step forward."

He acknowledged structural and cultural barriers discouraging capable citizens from entering politics, recounting how even families sometimes view political ambition with suspicion.

"I have a friend who wanted to stand in the last election," he said. "Her mother asked, 'Are you going into politics? Do you want to be counted in that way?' Leadership has been vulgarized; it appears like a joke."

Despite leaving Parliament, Mpuuga said he remains committed to national affairs, asserting that political energy comes not from office but from a sense of responsibility.

"The energy does not come from a seat," he said. "It comes from the environment and a sense of duty. Responsibility is for everyone who feels something must be done."

At 50, he believes his generation still has a role in reshaping the opposition's trajectory.

"We tried certain things. Somehow we lost our way. Now there is a need to rediscover our path -- and walk together."

On dialogue with the government, Mpuuga struck a cautious tone. While calling dialogue "the pinnacle of human understanding," he insisted any engagement must be structured, transparent, and outcome-oriented.

"What is the agenda? Who are the participants? What is the framework for implementing outcomes? What are the sanctions if agreements are violated?" he asked. "You do not charm your opponent and die in the process."

He warned that poorly defined talks risk legitimizing systemic imbalances.

Mpuuga also reaffirmed his stance against political detentions, supporting legal efforts to secure releases while noting such actions do not solve underlying problems.

Throughout the interview, Mpuuga returned to his core message: leadership must transcend personal ambition and electoral cycles. Legacy is about shaping national conversations and defending democratic principles, not tallying victories.

