Uganda: Museveni, Anna Mkapa Reaffirm Uganda-Tanzania Ties

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni today hosted former Tanzanian First Lady Anna Mkapa, who paid a courtesy call on him at State House, Entebbe.

The meeting, attended by First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports Janet Museveni, reflected the deep and cordial relations between the leadership and people of Uganda and Tanzania, as well as the continued commitment to strengthening ties within the East African region.

President Museveni warmly welcomed Mrs. Mkapa and commended the enduring friendship between the two countries.

He noted that Uganda and Tanzania continue to enjoy strong bilateral relations built on mutual respect and collaboration in key sectors, including education, trade, regional security, and development.

Mrs. Mkapa expressed appreciation for the warm reception and reaffirmed the importance of sustained cooperation between the two nations. She acknowledged the strong historical bond between Uganda and Tanzania and emphasized the need to promote partnerships that advance regional integration and social development.