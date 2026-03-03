Uganda: Museveni, Anna Mkapa Reaffirm Uganda-Tanzania Ties

3 March 2026
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Kenneth Kazibwe

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni today hosted former Tanzanian First Lady Anna Mkapa, who paid a courtesy call on him at State House, Entebbe.

The meeting, attended by First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports Janet Museveni, reflected the deep and cordial relations between the leadership and people of Uganda and Tanzania, as well as the continued commitment to strengthening ties within the East African region.

President Museveni warmly welcomed Mrs. Mkapa and commended the enduring friendship between the two countries.

He noted that Uganda and Tanzania continue to enjoy strong bilateral relations built on mutual respect and collaboration in key sectors, including education, trade, regional security, and development.

Mrs. Mkapa expressed appreciation for the warm reception and reaffirmed the importance of sustained cooperation between the two nations. She acknowledged the strong historical bond between Uganda and Tanzania and emphasized the need to promote partnerships that advance regional integration and social development.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.