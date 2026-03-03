Kenya: Govt Assures Public of Adequate Fuel Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

3 March 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The Ministry of Energy and Petroleum has assured Kenyans of sufficient petroleum stocks despite escalating tensions in the Middle East, where the country sources a significant share of its fuel imports.

In a press statement issued, Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi said the government has reviewed the current petroleum products supply and stock levels and confirmed that the country has adequate reserves to meet both domestic and regional demand.

"As at today, the country has sufficient stocks to cover both the country and the region. We have scheduled imports for delivery up to the end of April 2026 and, therefore, as it stands, we are assured of security of supply," the CS stated.

The Ministry noted it is closely monitoring the evolving situation in the Middle East while engaging government-to-government (G-G) suppliers to strengthen contingency planning.

Wandayi reassured the public and stakeholders that the government remains alert and will take all necessary measures to ensure uninterrupted fuel supply.

The Ministry pledged to continue providing updates as developments unfold.

