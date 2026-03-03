Kenya Has Enough Fuel Stocks Despite Middle East Conflict, CS Wandayi

3 March 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Kevin Rotich

Nairobi — Kenya has sufficient petroleum product stocks to meet both local and regional demand despite ongoing tensions in the Middle East, Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi has said.

Wandayi confirmed that the country currently holds adequate reserves and has scheduled imports expected for delivery up to the end of April 2026.

"As at today, the country has sufficient stocks to cover both the country and the region. We have scheduled imports for delivery up to end of April 2026 and, therefore, as it stands, we are assured of security of supply," he said.

His remarks come amid disruptions in petroleum shipment supply chains from Gulf countries such as the UAE, Bahrain and Kuwait following threats by Iran to target oil vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz, a key route that handles about 20 percent of global oil and gas supplies.

On Tuesday afternoon, the BBC reported that Brent crude prices rose by 3.2 percent to $80 per barrel, while US-traded oil gained 2.6 percent. The spike followed sharp increases earlier in the week after markets reacted to US-Israel strikes on Iran and Tehran's retaliation.

"We are closely monitoring the fluid situation as it evolves whilst engaging with our G-to-G suppliers for contingency planning," Wandayi added.

"We wish to assure the public and all stakeholders that the Ministry remains alert and shall continue taking necessary actions to ensure there is uninterrupted supply."

