Uganda: Works Ministry Simplifies Process of Replacing Number Plates As Thefts Rise

Kampala, Uganda — A Kampala businessman has commended the Motor Vehicle Registration (MVR) department under the Ministry of Works and Transport and the Uganda Police Force for swiftly facilitating the replacement of his stolen number plates after he was initially defrauded by criminals.

Enock Kayemba Meddie, proprietor of Medik Auto Spare Parts in Ndeeba, Kampala, recounted how thieves broke into his premises and stole his vehicle's number plates. Shortly afterward, he received calls from unknown individuals demanding payment in exchange for returning them.

"They asked for Shs 320,000. I sent the money, and they only returned one plate. Later, they demanded more to release the second one," Enock explained.

Believing that replacing number plates involved a long and complicated procedure, Enock initially complied. He said he had been advised by several people that obtaining new plates required extensive processing, which influenced his decision to pay. However, when the suspects requested additional money, Kayemba shared his experience on social media.

Following the viral post, officials from the Motor Vehicle Registration (MVR), working alongside the Uganda Police Force, contacted him and offered support. Enock noted that the entire replacement process was completed within an hour.

"I presented the remaining plate, and they issued me new digital number plates at Shs 75,000, including installation," he said.

He added that with modern technological systems in place, police can now track down suspects who might previously have evaded detection.

Enock urged Ugandans to seek assistance from the appropriate authorities whenever their number plates are stolen. "If your number plates are taken, report immediately to the right offices. Do not negotiate with criminals," he advised. He also encouraged police officers to guide victims constructively rather than discouraging them by overstating procedural delays.

MVR Outlines Process for Replacing Plates

An MVR official clarified that there is a structured procedure for replacing lost number plates. "When a number plate goes missing, the first step is to file a police report so that the case is formally recorded," he stated.

After reporting to police, the vehicle owner must publish a notice in a newspaper for five to seven days. This step allows anyone who may have found the missing plate to return it. Officials explained that the notice helps prevent duplicate plates bearing identical registration numbers from circulating in different regions, which could disrupt the vehicle registration system.

"If a duplicate is issued while the original is still in circulation, it creates administrative and security challenges. That is why the public notice is essential," he added.

If the advert period expires without recovery, the owner may apply for a duplicate through the online portal of the Uganda Revenue Authority. The duplicate service costs approximately Shs 49,000 and can be paid electronically.

At MVR, exchanging old plates for new digital costs Shs 150,000 for a pair. Replacing an existing digital plate with another digital plate costs Shs 75,000.

Once payment is made, the applicant coordinates with motor vehicle registration officials and presents the vehicle on the scheduled date for installation. Enock further confirmed that the police collaborate closely with ITMS to trace stolen number plates. In his case, because the stolen plates were digital, officers were able to track the suspect quickly and recover the old plates. He said this demonstrated both the effectiveness of established tracing procedures and the operational benefits of modern technology.

According to 2025 statistics, the Uganda Police Force recovered 56 stolen cars and 28 motorcycles using upgraded smart systems, reflecting a 75% recovery success rate.

Rising Cases of Number Plate Theft

Authorities report that many Ugandans have recently fallen victim to criminals who remove number plates at night and later demand payment for their return. Some victims reportedly pay up to Shs 300,000.

"Instead of applying for the old type of plates, motorists should opt for the new digital ones. The government has simplified the process," Enock advised.

The Ministry of Works has cautioned motorists affected by the growing number-plate theft racket not to pay bribes or ransom demands to criminals but instead to apply for official duplicate number plates through the prescribed procedures.