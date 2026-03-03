East Africa: EAC Heads of State to Launch Major Trade Reforms At 25th EAC Summit

Nairobi — Head of States from the East African Community (EAC) are set to convene in Arusha, Tanzania to attend the 25th Ordinary Summit slated for March 7, 2026.

Held under the theme: 'Deepening Integration for Improved Livelihoods of EAC Citizens', the meeting reaffirms the Partner States' commitment to advancing regional integration and sustainable development of the Community.

The Summit, the highest decision-making organ of the EAC, will bring together Heads of State from the eight Partner States to deliberate on key matters shaping the future of the regional bloc, including progress in implementation of regional programmes, institutional reports and strategic initiatives aimed at deepening integration and improving the livelihoods of East African citizens.

"During the Summit, the Heads of State are expected to launch the EAC Customs Bond; a single regional customs guarantee that replaces the current requirement for multiple national bonds along transit routes. Under the new arrangement, traders and clearing agents will secure one bond recognised across all EAC Partner States, instead of arranging separate guarantees in each country of transit," read a statement on the EAC website.

The Bond links customs administrations, insurers and financial institutions under a unified regional framework, reducing compliance costs, cutting border delays, protecting government revenue, and facilitating faster and more secure movement of goods across the Community.

The Summit will also mark the official launch of the 7th EAC Development Strategy (2026/27-2030/31), which sets the strategic direction for accelerating regional integration and socioeconomic transformation over the next five years. The Strategy builds on achievements and lessons from the previous development cycle and aligns with EAC Vision 2050, the African Union Agenda 2063, and the Sustainable Development Goals.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, EAC Secretary General, Veronica Nduva underscored the importance of the Summit as a platform for collective leadership and regional decision-making.

"The Summit of the EAC Heads of State remains the most important platform for guiding the Community's integration agenda. Convening in Arusha provides an opportunity for our leaders to take strategic decisions that strengthen cooperation, promote trade, and advance shared prosperity for the people of East Africa," said the Secretary General.

Nduva further noted that the launch of the EAC Customs Bond and the 7th Development Strategy demonstrates the Community's continued shift toward practical solutions that enhance regional competitiveness and economic resilience.

"These milestones reflect our collective resolve to remove barriers to trade and to implement a forward-looking development framework that responds to emerging regional and global priorities," the Secretary General added.

Also on the agenda is the consideration of the Report of the Council to the Summit for the period 30th November, 2024 - 31st December, 2025; Modality for Implementation of the Directive of the 24th Summit of EAC Heads of State on Sustainable Financing of the EAC Budget, based on 65% equal contribution and 35% assessed contribution formula; and the Status of integration of Partner States admitted into the Community between 2016 and 2024.

The Heads of State are also set to appoint a new EAC Secretary General; appoint Judges to the East African Court of Justice; renew appointments of Deputy Secretaries' General; appoint Commissioners to the EAC Competition Authority; and assent to Bills Passed by the East African Legislative Assembly.

The outcomes of the Summit are expected to reinforce policy alignment among Partner States and accelerate implementation of key regional programmes aimed at fostering inclusive growth and deeper economic integration.

The Summit is preceded by an extra-ordinary meeting of the EAC Council of Ministers that runs from 2nd to 5th March, 2026 at the EAC Headquarters in Arusha.