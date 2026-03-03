Sudan: Prime Minister Directs Establishment of Productive Programs and Projects for Students to Enhance Academic Stability

Khartoum — Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris chaired on Monday a meeting of the Board of Trustees of the National Fund for Student Welfare, attended by Minister of Federal Governance and Rural Development Mohamed Kortikaila Saleh, Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Dr. Ahmed Modawi Musa, Minister of Industry and Trade Ms. Mahasin Yagoub, Minister of Education and National Orientation Dr. Al-Tohami Al-Zein Hagar, and Secretary-General of the National Fund for Student Welfare Dr. Ahmed Hamza Al-Amin.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister stressed the need to develop programs and strategies in coordination between the Fund and relevant entities to create productive projects targeting students, aiming to improve their financial conditions and achieve the desired academic stability.

Dr. Kamil Idris emphasized the importance of benefiting from successful regional and international experiences in productive projects and programs, activating strategic partnerships with the private sector to support student projects, and upholding the principles of transparency and continuous evaluation to enhance the Fund's performance and enable it to fulfill its mission optimally.

For his part, Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Dr. Ahmed Modawi Musa called for expanding student welfare services in line with preparing the educational environment, highlighting the importance of utilizing student capacities in Fund-affiliated productive projects to ensure resources sustainability.

The meeting also reviewed the National Fund for Student Welfare's efforts over the past period and discussed future plans aimed at enhancing student care and services in coordination with all relevant state institutions.