Sudan: British Lawyers Delegation to Arrive in Sudan to File Lawsuits Against UAE and RSF Leaders

Port Sudan — The Sudanese Bar Association announced that a delegation of lawyers from the United Kingdom is expected to arrive in Sudan in the coming days to initiate legal proceedings in British courts against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and individuals and leaders of the rebel Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia, as well as their associates inside and outside the country.

The Lawyers Syndicate stated that the lawsuits will also seek compensation for the Sudanese people and reparations for killing, looting, and all categories of crimes and violations committed by the militia.

President of the Sudanese Bar Association Zain Al-Abidin Mohamed Hamad, addressing an iftar gathering of young lawyers in Port Sudan on Sunday, reaffirmed the Bar's support and backing for the Sudanese Armed Forces the "Battle of Dignity." He said, "Were it not for the sacrifices of the Armed Forces, jihad, and martyrdom, this gathering would not have been possible," expressing hope for a decisive victory, national recovery, and the full return of citizens to their homes in safety, security, and stability.

Zain Al-Abidin praised young lawyers, affirming that they are the standard-bearers who will lead the Syndicate in the future.

For his part, Bar Secretary-General Imad-Eddin Al-Fadni announced a set of ambitious and strategic programmes aimed at empowering young lawyers in the next phase, reiterating the Syndicate's steadfast support for the Armed Forces since the war began.

He disclosed that more than 400 lawyers are currently serving on the frontlines, adding that 35 have been martyred while defending the homeland and its citizens in the "War of Dignity" against the rebel militia, its associates, mercenaries and backers at home and abroad, asserting that victory is imminent.

Meanwhile, representative of young lawyers Mohamed Ghazi announced the launch of a youth initiative to rebuild the Lawyers' House in Khartoum, urging broad participation by young lawyers in reconstruction efforts in Khartoum, Port Sudan, and all state branches.

Ghazi further announced the allocation of 10 scholarships for young lawyers to pursue Master's and PhD degrees, in addition to training courses and workshops in human rights and computer skills, under an initiative spearheaded by Dr. Omar Al-Sayid.